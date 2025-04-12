Hospital Emergency Rooms Show with Images the Healthcare Collapse in Catalonia

A user identified as "Urgencias Hospital del Mar" has shared images showing the saturation of the emergency department in their hospital. The message reads: "A night to forget. We left 165 patients in the Emergency Department, a very high number during the night to morning shift change. 54 have been there for over 24 hours. No matter what we do, patients don't deserve this. Government and Health Department, do you plan to do something? Or just offer financial incentives to primary care doctors to discharge patients left and right?!"

This message has had a significant impact on social media, reaching nearly 122,000 views. Many users expressed their outrage over the poor functioning of the public health system. Comments like "We have what we deserve. For allowing the decline of the public health system" have flooded the posts.

Hospitals like del Mar are overwhelmed, with limited resources and insufficient staff. The growing demand for medical attention, combined with the lack of space, worsens the situation. Health professionals are overwhelmed, struggling against a system that can't keep up and very poor political management.

| ACN

A Healthcare System Collapsed by Poor Management

Catalan healthcare is on the brink of collapse due to poor management by recent governments. For more than a decade, cuts in the healthcare sector have been constant. The population increase and lack of resources have intensified this crisis, being the two determining factors.

Additionally, the impact of the pro-separatism policy on this healthcare decline has been clear and evident. The reduction of resources during Artur Mas's years left the system in a precarious situation. Subsequent recovery attempts have not been enough to solve the structural problems, which would now require billion-dollar investments.

The Ombudsperson has already warned on numerous occasions that, along with Rodalies, the majority reason for complaints among citizens is healthcare. Because, in addition, it's not just healthcare, but also social assistance for sick and elderly people. In this regard, E-Notícies explained that more than 100,000 Catalans have died since 2017 waiting for dependency.