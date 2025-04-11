Remember the Junts Councilwoman in Vic After an Altercation with Two Moroccans

A new controversy has reignited criticism against Elisabet Franquesa, Deputy Mayor of Security of Vic and councilor of Junts. A user on social media has reported a recent altercation that occurred in the city. According to this user, two individuals of Moroccan origin caused damage and one threatened passersby with a gesture simulating a throat-cutting.

Many users have recalled the statements Franquesa made recently about crime in Vic. In them, she justified certain thefts by attributing them to the "life difficulties" of the perpetrators. In addition to the "life difficulties," Franquesa claimed that some thieves "are not fully aware when they act."

This is another example of relativism by political authorities regarding the increase in insecurity. The truth is that these words from Franquesa caused great controversy both inside and outside the City Council. Many users and residents of Vic couldn't believe the umpteenth attempt to downplay the increase in insecurity.

| @mossos

Vic Is Not Experiencing Its Best Moment

These statements came in a context of rising crime in Vic. The most recent official data show a 14% increase in recorded crimes in the city. In particular, burglaries in businesses and homes have multiplied.

In the political aspect, the municipal opposition had already questioned Franquesa's management in previous sessions. PSC and Som Identitaris, Anglada's party, demand more forcefulness and firmness in the police response. They also call for an end to what they consider a complacent attitude toward crime, a phenomenon that is widespread throughout Catalonia.

The words of councilor Franquesa also caused tensions within her own party. Sectors of Junts are calling for stricter measures against repeat offenses, aware of the electoral urgency of this measure. Other figures in the party, however, maintain less firm positions and emphasize the social conditions of the criminals.

What is undeniable is that the issue of repeat offenses is far from being solved. Until legal reforms become effective, the legal void that allows and tolerates the rise of crime will remain. This is notwithstanding that the Govern of the Generalitat has put many material resources to control the increase in insecurity.