The 10th Grade Math Test That Warns of the Low Level of Education in Catalonia

A social media post has sparked (another) debate about the poor state of education in Catalonia. A user named Margalida Llompart shared an image of a math exam on social media. The test corresponds to the final stage evaluation of the fourth year of ESO, and its level has surprised many for being so low.

The post has surpassed 160,000 views and caused hundreds of reactions. Most users have expressed outrage at this new example of educational deterioration. Meanwhile, the user also expressed disbelief: "final evaluation of the fourth year of ESO. Yes, you read that right. I didn't make a mistake: FOURTH year of ESO":

Among the responses, you can read things like "This looks like fourth grade" or "Is this real?". Other comments recall previous educational levels, highlighting the comparative grievance. "I was a humanities student, but I swear I was doing derivatives and integrals in the second year of BUP," says one user.

| Europa Press

Educational Data Confirm the Decline in Mathematics

Beyond the viral debate, official data reinforce public concern about education. Specifically, PISA data confirm the degradation in areas such as mathematics and science.

In mathematics, for example, only 17% of Catalan students reach a high level. In comparison, the average in Spain is 21%, and in the OECD, much higher. Catalan fourth-grade students scored 489 points compared to the OECD's 525.

In science, Catalonia scores 502 points, below the European average. Regions like Asturias, on the other hand, even exceed 528 points, on par with highly advanced countries in education like Norway. Catalonia, however, lags behind in all key indicators.

| Europa Press

On the other hand, the PISA report warned of the large number of failures in mathematics. According to the latest data, which caused an upheaval for President Aragonès's Govern, 42% of Catalan students did not even reach the minimum level.

Finally, experts point out that the cause is not only economic. In 2023, for example, 8M euros were allocated exclusively to strengthen mathematics. However, the debate fully points to the pedagogical model, not just the funding.