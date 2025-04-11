Vox Denounces Discrimination Against Christians in Favor of Islam in BCN Schools

Vox has publicly denounced the unequal treatment of Christian students in public schools in Barcelona. According to the leader of Vox in Barcelona, Gonzalo de Oro, more than 80% of the educational centers in the Sant Martí district offer halal menus. Specifically, 38 out of the 47 public schools provide this dietary alternative adapted to Islamic precepts.

The complaint is based on a request for information made to the Education Consortium. Based on this data, the municipal group of Vox has questioned the absence of special menus during the Christian Lent. The party believes that this difference in treatment violates the principle of religious neutrality in public centers.

| Europa Press

Gonzalo de Oro, president of the municipal group of Vox in Barcelona, has appeared before the media to present his criticism. He stated that the City Council "renounces our roots" and "constantly winks at Islamism." He also described it as "serious" that one faith is attended to while another with a long tradition in the city is ignored. "It's not that we intend to ask for a special menu for Lent, but neither should we give preferential treatment to other cultures," de Oro pointed out:

Vox Talks of "Institutional Imbalance"

The party defends that public centers should treat all religious faiths equitably. They denounce that halal menus are fully integrated into school services. Meanwhile, they claim that no similar measure is considered for students who wish to observe Lent.

De Oro has announced that his party will bring this issue to municipal committees. Vox will demand a formal explanation from the Education Consortium about the criteria applied. They will also propose the incorporation of adapted menus for other religious faiths during significant periods.

The municipal spokesperson has insisted that this situation reflects an "institutional imbalance." In his view, it is not a problem of coexistence but a bias in public decisions. According to his words, institutions should not prioritize some cultural traditions over others.

The party emphasizes that this is not the first time they have warned about such practices. Vox has previously expressed concern about the growing presence of religious symbols and measures in school spaces. They believe this trend contradicts the principles of equality and secularism in the educational system.