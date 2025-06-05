Dani Sirera reports the theft of a PP Barcelona councilor's cell phone

The PSC government in Barcelona, led by Jaume Collboni, boasts about the improvement in crime figures in the Catalan capital. In the first quarter of 2025, conventional crimes have decreased by 6.4%. The improvement in the figures is based on the reduction of certain crimes such as homicides and robberies.

However, the situation remains concerning. Between January and March 2025, 2,621 robberies with violence and intimidation have been reported in Barcelona, along with 19,327 thefts. This keeps the Catalan capital among the most unsafe European capitals right now.

Meanwhile, the municipal government boasts, while opposition parties criticize the deterioration of public safety in Barcelona. Sometimes, political representatives themselves fall victim to this insecurity. This is what happened to a PP councilor, who, according to his party, has been the victim of a robbery in Barcelona.

A report with a final surprise

The president of PP in Barcelona, Daniel Sirera, has reported in front of the Mossos d'Esquadra police station about the insecurity suffered by Barcelona residents. He did so in this video he posted on the social media platform X.

Sirera accompanies the PP councilor in Barcelona, Víctor Martí, who just a few days ago was the victim of a robbery. His mobile phone was stolen, and according to his own account, he had to wait an hour and a half at the police station to file the report. "But the worst part isn't this," Sirera adds.

Víctor tracked his mobile phone, and thanks to a locator, he managed to reach it. He informed the police, but "they did nothing, they didn't send any patrol nor did they carry out any checks." However, the officers told him that many phones are collected at that location and then sent to other parts of the world.

PP raises its voice

PP has raised its voice to report the theft of 31,000 mobile phones per year in Barcelona, "while the Socialist Party does absolutely nothing." Sirera said that "this has to end."

"Today it happened to me, but tomorrow it could happen to any resident of Barcelona," warns Víctor Martí.