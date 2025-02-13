Damià Bardera Sinks Fundació Bofill for His Hypocritical Statements

The Fundació Bofill has been repeatedly pointed out as responsible for the educational failure in Catalonia. Its innovative methods based on the subjectivity of the student instead of knowledge and effort have had disastrous results. Catalan students are at the bottom of Spain and Europe in math and reading comprehension.

The foundation has now presented a report criticizing the lack of planning by the Department of Education regarding the decline in birth rates. According to the report, there are 166 schools at risk of closing due to a lack of students.

| Canva

It is estimated that by 2030 Catalonia will lose 87,000 students. Faced with this reality, the department must readjust the available spots or let more than a hundred schools end up closing due to lack of demand.

The foundation criticizes the Department d'Ensenyament for "making decisions for decades behind the back of demographic reality."

These statements have made Damià Bardera, a teacher and critic of the Catalan educational system, explode. He accuses the foundation of being hypocritical and asks them to explain the eleven tourist apartments they have as assets.

The Fundació Bofill has been imposing a failed model for years thanks to its close collusion with the Departament d'Esenyament. This has allowed it to increase its influence in the Catalan educational system, and in the process, its assets. At E-Notícies, we already pointed out at the time the revolving doors between the Fundació Bofill and the Catalan government.

Suspicions About the Fundació Bofill

In one of the comments on Bardera's post, they suggest a new strategy by the foundation. "Could it be," they wonder, "that once the failure of their proposals is confirmed, they want to subtly distance themselves to come out unscathed?"

In other words, they accuse the Fundació Bofill of now attacking the Departament d'Ensenyament so that it remains the sole responsible for the educational failure in Catalonia. Bardera also believes that "that's where things are headed."

"Could it be that the best defense is a good offense," or "they see their time has passed and want to go down fighting." These are other comments trying to decipher why the foundation is suddenly attacking Ensenyament.

The foundation already reacted angrily a few days ago against this and other media that uncovered the scandal of the tourist apartments under its possession. It is a way to divert attention. Some wonder if they now want to distance themselves from the educational failure under their pedagogical proposals in recent years.