Criticize New Comuns Deputy for Her Latest TikTok Video

Activist and researcher Viviane Ogou has replaced Gala Pin as a Comuns-Sumar deputy in the Congress of Deputies. Gala Pin resigned her seat for personal reasons. Her replacement, an advisor on youth and immigration issues, arrives at Congress with the intention of representing a "racialized perspective."

| X

However, Viviane Ogou also arrives at the Congress of Deputies with controversy. The new deputy has shown her influencer side by displaying in a TikTok video the gift she received from a clothing brand.

The video is not just a frivolity that clashes with the supposed responsibility of the deputy role. It is also evidence that the deputy accepts gifts from a clothing brand that is not exactly cheap. Former CUP deputy in the Parliament, Antonio Baños, has highlighted something so "serious."

In the video, Ogou states that "I've been very lucky" because "my favorite brand, System Action, has given me a great gift." The deputy says she is "environmentalist" and "against worker exploitation," but she also likes to "look nice." That's why she supports brands that have "fair production."

Criticism of the New Deputy for the Video

Viviane Ogou defends that "it's okay to pay a little more if the production chain is fair." Some comments on the post advise her to be careful because accepting gifts can be somewhat unethical.

Antonio Baños himself has asked if "accepting gifts from System Action before entering Congress means that when she's inside, she'll accept them from Endensa." Someone points out that "it's very strong that she accepts gifts from brands and advertises them." And they claim it would be "an extra income to declare."

Viviane Ogou herself has downplayed the matter: "It's a collaboration agreed upon before accepting the deputy role. Thank you very much for the concern, I will continue to defend ethical politics," she said.

Comuns Accused of 'Eco-Socialist Snobs'

Beyond the ethical issue, there are those who call the new deputy "snobby" and highlight the lifestyle of the eco-socialist deputies. It's not the first time. Many call the Comuns "eco-socialist snobs" because of the lifestyle their leaders and institutional representatives lead.

Some, like Yolanda Díaz herself, have flaunted a style far from the reach of the working class. This has contributed to distancing the party from the classes it claims to want to represent.