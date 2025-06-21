CUP make fools of themselves at a protest against the king

CUP staged a demonstration in Girona against the presence of the King and the Princess of Girona Awards, a prominent event in the region. Through their social media, the anti-capitalist group called for the protest with the following message: "Anti-monarchy demonstration in Girona, where the Mossos have identified a journalist." In the same post, they included images of the protest, which showed low participation.

The event was marked by the low turnout from citizens. The images show that only a small group of people took part in the demonstration. In addition, the signs displayed included a violent message, with the image of a noose and a message addressed to the mayor: "We'll hang the king ourselves." Another sign focused on Banco Sabadell, accusing the institution of financing the monarchy:

Symbolic processism

This type of demonstration is increasingly far from the impact they had in previous years. Unlike past events, where large crowds gathered, now the acts are limited to small groups without media impact. The growing lack of public support is evident, as many of these protests seem to focus more on the party's visibility than on mobilizing citizens.

| Europa Press

What happened in Girona reflects a growing trend in the collapse of separatism, with demonstrations that fail to mobilize the population as before. This failure is similar to other protests organized by ANC, which also don't generate the interest they once did. The loss of support for these initiatives is a clear sign that separatist movements no longer have the same strength as in the past.

However, CUP is in great need of anti-system symbolism, and they are in a double sense. On one hand, they have to hide the fact that they are a crutch for PSC, and on the other hand, they have to keep their typical anti-system facade. Especially in a context like the current one, where the Catalan "woke" left is worse off than ever.

The party's current strategy is to combine both things. At the same time as they (try to) heat up the streets, they support PSC to sell the narrative that they manage to twist Salvador Illa's arm. But the truth is that the "cupaires" are having serious difficulties recovering from their collapse after the May 12 elections.