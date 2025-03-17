The Generalitat's Negligence That Led to Núria López's Murder

On March 13, 2024, just a year ago, a crime was committed that has marked a turning point in Catalonia's prisons. Núria López, a cook at the Mas d'Enric penitentiary center, was brutally murdered by an inmate. But that's not all. The alarming part is not just the crime itself, but how it was made possible due to the errors, negligence, and leniency of the Generalitat. Yet, a year later, no one has taken any responsibility.

In this video, we will review what really happened in this case, which exposes the deficiencies of the Catalan penitentiary system. A penitentiary system that prioritizes the rights of criminals over prison workers.

Today I will talk about the serious mistakes made by the Generalitat, the possible preferential treatment received by Núria's murderer, the shameful actions of the former Minister of Justice, Gemma Ubasart. Above all, how the left's "leniency" has ended up being complicit in the death of an innocent worker.