Controversy in Terrassa: City Council Proposes to Sanction VOX Spokesperson

The Terrassa City Council experienced a day of high tension this Friday after Mayor Jordi Ballart decided to suspend the regular session due to the protest led by Vox spokesperson, Alicia Tomás. The councilor attended the session wearing a T-jersey with the message: "Why Does Ballart Silence the Rapes in Terrassa?", referring to a recent sexual assault case that has shocked the city and was allegedly perpetrated by foreigners.

Before the debates began, members of the council tried to get Tomás to change her clothes to avoid what they considered a lack of respect for institutional decorum. Faced with the Vox representative's refusal, the mayor chose to cancel the session, citing the need to "preserve the institutional respect and democratic dignity of the session":

Meanwhile, Vox considers the suspension an "act of censorship" and has accused the mayor of "inability to accept criticism." Tomás defended her actions by stating that "we won't accept lessons from those who remain silent in the face of rapes and persecute the opposition." She also described the suspension as a "democratic outrage" and announced that her party is considering taking legal action.

| Terrassa Digital

The Controversy Will Continue

The conflict won't end here. The local government, led by Tot per Terrassa, announced that in the next extraordinary session, a sanctioning procedure will be initiated against Tomás. In a statement, Ballart's team justified this decision as a measure to "curb anti-democratic attitudes" and ensure "institutional respect and the honorability of public institutions."

The controversy also spread to social media, where Tomás accused the mayor of "political censorship" and claimed that in Terrassa "the opposition is pursued like in a dictatorship." Vox insists that their protest was legitimate and that they will continue "pointing out the complicit silence" of the council regarding public safety.

Alicia Tomás herself has stated that "they will take this outrage as far as necessary," referring to possible legal actions against Ballart and the City Council. This incident once again reaffirms the combative and firm profile of the Vox spokesperson, who has also been involved in strong controversies on other occasions.