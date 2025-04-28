ERC Politicizes Barça's Victory in the Cup and It Backfires

FC Barcelona lifted His Majesty the King's Cup next weekend, thus keeping its status as the most decorated club in this competition. Paradoxically, however, it is also the most despised cup by its fans. The animosity of the separatism movement toward the figure of the King makes booing the anthem a tradition when Barça reaches the final.

This final was not without controversy either, and some have tried to take advantage for political gain. Like the youth of Esquerra Republicana, who posted a tweet with a brief message: "We have the cup and we don't have a king."

It is evident that ERC is going through a tough time, losing credibility and trust. Plummeting in the polls, Oriol Junqueras's party is trying to cling to anything to regain followers. But even with crude simplifications like this, it seems they don't succeed, as their publication has received many criticisms and mockery.

Social Media Mock ERC Youth

"What you don't have is shame or dignity." "Now we really have it within reach." "We have a critical and vigilant Cup."

These are some of the destructive and ironic messages against the ERC youth, following their tweet about the King's Cup. The vast majority of comments come from separatism supporters outraged with the pro-independence parties. Catalans tired of funny tweets and gestures for show after having betrayed the masses.

However, there are also those who remind them that "according to 92% of Catalans who voted in the Constitutional referendum, you do have a king." A reality check for those accustomed to living in denial. "Put the Cup on the dialogue table, freaks," they are told.

Salvador Illa, Present

In the box of authorities, accompanying the King of Spain, was also the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa. Another image of the institutional normalization that the new tenant of the Generalitat is trying to carry out. Many have had to remind them that it was precisely ERC who made Illa president.

The comments convey the feeling that ERC has no solution, and that they are going downhill without brakes. The party has lost any credibility and each new publication on social media is a cause for outrage or mockery.