ERC Clings to the Burning Nail of PSC as Their Internal Crisis Intensifies

Since his reelection as president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras has tried to convey an image of demand and intransigence with Salvador Illa's Govern. But the desperate approach of the Republicans to the Socialists to weather their internal crisis undermines ERC's official narrative. The feeling that has settled again is one of absolute submission.

This Monday, the Govern and ERC have reached a new agreement to approve a second credit supplement of 1.3 billion euros. It is a key injection for the stability of the executive, which is governing without budgets precisely because of Esquerra. This continues to detract credibility from Oriol Junqueras's party.

| ERC

The agreement comes hours after the critics of ERC's leadership prevailed in the Barcelona primaries. This victory reopens the internal crisis and ruins Junqueras's plan to pacify the party by controlling the territorial delegations.

In the midst of an internal crisis and with Parliament fragmented between left and right, ERC has settled on the conviction that what is needed now is to support the socialist government. For this, they are willing to sacrifice the narrative and immolate themselves before a separatist base that has been upset for some time. ERC has decided to cling to the burning nail of the PSC while waiting for better times.

Placement of High Positions

We reported it in E-Notícies. The loss of the Govern was a significant blow for the Republicans, who are now trying to reposition high-ranking officials in the institutions governed by the PSC. It is that famous phrase attributed to Andreotti, which says that power wears out but opposition even more.

Although this sacrifices the narrative for the separatist congregation, the approach to the PSC is actually consistent with the Junqueras strategy. Junqueras bets on freezing the Procés and expanding the social base of the movement with a view to a future referendum. This implies approaching the space of the left that is not strictly separatist.

The Republican leadership found it very difficult to justify the investiture of Salvador Illa and the support of his government. But the entry of the CUP into the progressive front assembled by the PSC, ERC, and Comuns has changed things. Now ERC can defend the need to support Illa to advance the social agenda and block the right.

Two Moves That Are Better Understood Together

Oriol Junqueras regained the presidency of ERC with a very narrow margin, which exposed the deep fracture of the party. After conquering the presentations of the second congressional phase in March, Junqueras launched into the conquest of the territorial areas. But it is precisely there where he has hit a snag.

This Saturday, against all odds, the critical sector prevailed over the official candidate in the Barcelona primaries. It is a severe setback for Junqueras, who loses a key structure for ERC's national strategy. The new president of the Barcelona federation, Creu Camacho, has already announced that she will fulfill her promise to consult the bases on entering Jaume Collboni's government.

With the foundations of the 'new' ERC shaking, Junqueras has decided to take advantage of the favorable context in Parliament to fully commit to Illa. Once the credit supplement is approved, ERC is now trying to regain control of the narrative.

For now, they have announced the creation of a working group to decide where the resources will be allocated. The intention is to make it seem again that ERC is setting the pace and not the PSC. But it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to justify their submission.