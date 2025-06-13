VIDEO | 'I don't rule out a motion of no confidence against Pedro Sánchez'

Joan Guirado, editor at Vozpópuli and contributor to E-Notícies, is one of the journalists who has been publishing compromising information about PSOE's leadership for weeks. In fact, he was among the first to talk about the UCO report from the Guardia Civil that seriously implicated Santos Cerdán. Because of this, he was singled out and criticized by the media mouthpieces of sanchismo.

However, everything exploded this Thursday. The UCO report came to light and proved that Joan Guirado was right. The rest is history: Santos Cerdán resigns, President Pedro Sánchez nearly breaks down in tears before the media, and the crisis in PSOE can no longer be covered up. To discuss all of this, we had the pleasure of speaking with Joan Guirado, who told us what's happening in Madrid, how weak President Pedro Sánchez is, how much longer he might remain in Moncloa, and whether there are chances for a motion of no confidence.

All of this is part of the podcast "L'altra cara," the political news podcast hosted by Arnau Borràs.