Massacre of Catholics in Congo: the murders Catalan media keep silent about

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, at least 43 people were brutally murdered in a Catholic church in Komanda, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Among the victims are women, children, and men. Most were attacked with machetes while participating in a prayer vigil. The attack has been attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a jihadist militia linked to the Islamic State.

The news has sparked a wave of international reactions. The Pope has expressed his "deep sorrow" and has sent a message of condolence to the Congolese Church. Local authorities and the UN have also condemned the attack. The Congolese army describes it as a "large-scale massacre." However, in Catalonia, it has barely made an impact. None of the major Catalan media outlets have dedicated prominent coverage to this attack.

Systematic persecution

The assault took place at the Blessed Anuarite parish. Eyewitnesses state that the strikers acted with extreme violence. They broke in during the night, killed in cold blood, and then set fire to nearby homes and businesses. The parish priest Aimé Lokana confirmed that many of the victims were children. They belonged to a Catholic youth movement called Eucharistic Crusade.

| Europa Press

The armed group ADF is responsible for thousands of deaths in the region. They have been operating for years on the border between Uganda and Congo. Since 2019, they have acted as the African branch of the Islamic State. According to the UN, their crimes constitute serious violations of international law. Yet, neither their record nor this massacre have received attention in the main Catalan news programs.

The organization Aid to the Church in Need, which supports persecuted Christians, has confirmed that many of the victims were executed inside the church. Others died burned in their homes. Some people were kidnapped. The local bishop has called for calm but has acknowledged that the community is gripped by fear.

Silence in the face of horror

The massacre has coincided with other recent attacks in the region. Just a few weeks ago, the ADF killed 66 people in another town in Ituri. Even then, the media silence was almost absolute. Not a single front page, not a single editorial in the Catalan press. Not a single reflection on the growing religious persecution in Africa. What happens in Congo seems to matter little, despite the brutal nature of the crimes.

This silence contrasts with the speed with which some media outlets cover other topics related to human rights. It is enough for there to be a verbal assault or a symbolic act in the West for headlines, columns, and analyses to be dedicated. In contrast, when dozens of Catholics are murdered while praying, the response is indifference.