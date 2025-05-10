Catalonia, a haven for foreign criminals

Recently, the National Police arrested a man in Camprodon, Girona, who was wanted by German authorities for drug trafficking. The arrested man, who was violent, had been evading justice for some time. He was wanted for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. His arrest was the result of intense surveillance by the Fugitive Group of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police. This group alerted other patrols to ensure a safe arrest.

The operation involved the collaboration of several units, including the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) and the Immigration and Documentation Unit (UED) of Camprodon. The Mossos d'Esquadra from Ripollès also participated. After the arrest, the fugitive was placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities. Proceedings for his extradition under the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) were initiated.

This case reflects a recurring trend: Catalonia has become a refuge for international criminals. In 2024, for example, the National Police arrested 1,920 fugitives in the region, 166 of whom were wanted by other countries. Most were found in the province of Barcelona, particularly in the capital, and were involved in serious crimes such as homicides and drug trafficking.

Among those arrested are notorious figures from international mafias. One of them was Nikola Vušović, leader of the Serbian Kavacki clan, wanted for homicides and kidnappings. His arrest was made possible thanks to years of investigations coordinated by Europol. Vušović's arrest shows how Catalonia has become a refuge for international criminals, especially from Eastern and Southern Europe.

This pattern is repeated in other arrests, such as that of a man wanted for murdering a priest in Hungary. He was arrested in Girona. Italian mobsters linked to the Roman Camorra have also been arrested in Barcelona. Investigators claim that factors such as Catalonia's strategic location, its port activity, and excellent connectivity with Europe and Andorra contribute to fugitives choosing the region as a refuge.

Geographical location

The appeal of Catalonia for international criminals is not only due to its infrastructure. The region has historically been a transit and residence point for foreign citizens. This facilitates the integration of fugitives trying to go unnoticed, something well known in Figueres, particularly by its mayor, Jordi Masquef.

Many fugitives take advantage of the cultural diversity and constant influx of tourists to blend in with the local population. Criminal networks have learned to use these factors to their advantage. They establish contacts and operational structures that allow them to keep illegal activities going, even while fleeing justice.

The rise of international fugitives in Catalonia represents a significant challenge for political and, above all, police authorities. Although efforts have increased, international cooperation remains crucial. Collaboration under Europol's coordination is essential to dismantle criminal networks that exceed the capabilities of the Mossos.

Ultimately, this is another facet of the increase in insecurity in Catalonia. Because, as experts often point out, insecurity is a multidimensional problem that encompasses many expressions. In addition to basic problems for citizens, such as repeat offenses, we also encounter more thorny issues, such as fugitives or, worse yet, radical Islamism.