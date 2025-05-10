AC hits CUP and Comuns with images of a fight between foreigners in Calella

Aliança Catalana has shared a strong message on social media criticizing CUP and Comuns by showing a video of a fight between foreigners in Calella. In this message, AC accused the left-wing parties of not supporting the tourism industry but allowing violent acts. According to Aliança, these groups favor "Moroccans killing each other in the street," a message that has garnered significant support on social media.

The video of the fight has sparked outrage among many Aliança Catalana followers, who point to the growing concern about street insecurity in Catalonia. Additionally, the group denounced the lack of media coverage of these incidents, accusing "subsidized media" of ignoring these issues. For Aliança, violence and the increase in the foreign population are key factors in insecurity:

Aliança Catalana demands measures to address what they consider a growing social problem. They argue that immigration policies must change to curb the violence and incivility experienced in various Catalan towns.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

A real concern

Certainly, insecurity in Catalonia has been a growing concern for citizens. In October 2023, more than two thousand people protested in Manresa against crime and incivility. These disturbances were the beginning of a series of protests in other cities, such as Mataró and Lleida, where violence has increased considerably.

Similarly, the recent protests in Manresa, Salt, and Mataró reflect widespread discontent over the lack of effective responses to insecurity. As is known, in several of these cities, violence has been concentrated in neighborhoods with a high immigrant population. In fact, disturbances and violence against the police have become a constant in recent weeks.

Even police unions have warned that the situation in Catalonia is worsening and have called for urgent measures to ensure safety. They also denounce the lack of legal protection for officers and the whitewashing of crime by some political sectors.

Despite recent efforts by the PSC Govern, the increase in violence and disturbances in Catalonia remains an unsolved issue. The clearest dimensions of the problem are squatting and repeat offenses. Regarding the latter, legal reforms have already been approved in Congress, but they have not yet been implemented.