The separatism movement suffers another legal setback in Europe and resorts to a tantrum.

One of the obsessions of the separatism movement was always that the international community would support the Catalan cause against Spanish tyranny. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed a new appeal regarding the Pegasus espionage.

The separatism movement has reacted by accusing the judges of malfeasance and threatening to take their grievances elsewhere. In other words, they first turn to Europe only to end up renouncing Europe when it doesn't side with them.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed the complaint from Quim Torra and Josep Costa. It understands that the internal judicial proceedings remain open. According to the European judges, they must wait for the resolution of the Constitutional Court.

This is the fifth legal defeat for Josep Costa, who has nevertheless threatened to file another complaint. However, he has also criticized the European court. "Someday we'll know what's going on there," he hinted, "but right now we can't trust they'll do justice."

"There are other places to defend our rights," says Josep Costa. This is quite curious, because the separatism movement always idealized the European Court of Human Rights as an oasis of justice.

A full-blown humiliation

The Strasbourg Court has issued several considerations in its resolution that are common sense. They can only surprise those who have been living in a parallel universe for years. In any case, the judge's ruling is a humiliation for the separatism supporters because it dismantles their arguments one by one.

The European justice tells Costa and Torra that detaining someone for questioning doesn't violate any rights and that their detention was justified. It reminds them that their immunity was not applicable, and that the judge's decisions were neither unjust nor unpredictable. It concludes that the complaint is manifestly unfounded, and the judges unanimously consider it inadmissible.

Quim Torra, and especially Josep Costa, are examples of the repeated failure of the separatism movement's legal strategy. A fiasco also embodied in the figures of Gonzalo Boye, Carles Puigdemont, and Toni Comín. The worst for them is not that European justice has turned its back on them, but that their legal battles no longer interest anyone.

Especially the separatism movement, which sees the legal war as a sterile strategy and just another deception in the betrayal by the separatism elite. Something that explains very well the distancing between the parties and their bases.