Catalonia Hits Rock Bottom: A Woman Outraged Because They Don't Let a Pickpocket 'Work'

The level of degradation in Catalonia has reached such a high level that we are witnessing scenes that border on the most absolute absurdity. Can you imagine someone defending the right of pickpockets to work? In today's Catalonia, anything is possible, even this.

It happened in the Barcelona metro, where the so-called citizen patrols managed to intercept one of the usual pickpockets. A passenger scolded the people who were detaining the pickpocket. Their intention was to hold her until the police arrived, so they could identify and search her.

But they were scolded by a woman who indignantly demanded that they release the pickpocket. "But she's a pickpocket," the others said, astonished. "I don't care," the woman replied.

From there, the scene takes on the most surreal tones. The woman says, "What does a wallet matter," and that what bothers her "is being touched." For this woman, being robbed has no importance, an opinion that generates astonishment among the other passengers.

Reflection of What Happens in Catalonia

Although it may seem funny or anecdotal to us, this opinion is not far from what many people in Catalonia think. In fact, the whitening of crime and its protection has guided public security policies in Catalonia for years. This is precisely the reason for the level of degradation that Catalans suffer today.

But a part of Catalonia is also waking up. Many citizens are tired of paying more and more taxes to not be able to go out on the street safely. Or to go to work on public transport without fear of being robbed.

This is reflected in the more than 500 comments that the video accumulates on the X platform. Messages outraged with those who protect criminals. And others who already take it as a joke, stating that "this is starting to be surreal."

"Incredible but true, the level of stupidity and fried brains of the staff is tremendous," comments Isabel. "They are the same ones who defend squatters, illegal immigrants, and other criminals," points out Marísedes. "I want to see what this woman who defends pickpockets will do when her wallet and phone are stolen," says Cristian.