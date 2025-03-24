Carme Forcadell Recalls When She Was Imprisoned and the Pro-Independence Supporters Criticize Her

This Sunday marks seven years since the imprisonment of the Catalan leaders convicted in the Procés trial. Among them are the former president of Parliament, Carme Forcadell, and the former councilor Montserrat Bassa. Forcadell has recalled it with an emotional message, which, however, has ended up turning against her.

| TV3

"The repression continues, it must not be normalized," said the former ERC leader on X. She stated that "nothing has stopped" because "our struggle continues," and she promised "not to give up" on Catalonia's independence.

Dolors Bassa also recalled the day she entered prison, sending a message of hope. "I still think that independence is the way and the normality of the country," she tweeted.

The responses to Forcadell and Bassa are a clear example of the loss of prestige of the pro-independence movement, meanwhile, of ERC in general. The comments follow the same idea: everything has ended precisely because the pro-independence leaders deceived the people.

Criticism of Carme Forcadell on X

There is an independence supporter who tells Carme Forcadell that those who went to prison are afraid of going back. Which is "logical," in their view, but at the same time disqualifies them from continuing to lead the project. It is an idea that is repeated often, the need to replace the old parties and the old leaders with new ones.

Forcadell receives warmth from some independence supporters, who thank her for the sacrifices even though things didn't turn out well. Although there are more critics, distrustful of her promise never to give up on independence. "You have already given up," they reproach her.

There are many messages that recall that one day people trusted them. But immediately they lament that for a long time their struggle has been about whitewashing Spanish nationalism and sinking independence. The focus of the criticism is on Oriol Junqueras, who represents the persistence of the diminished pro-independence leaders.

Dolors Bassa Doesn't Escape Either

Dolors Bassa also receives messages of affection, although many more from outraged Catalans. Some very harsh, stating that "the people hate them" and that they are "a sect" with "four days left." Beyond the compassion for prison, the critics remind that people spent a lot of effort and even money for nothing.

They accuse her, like her colleagues, of having "sold out" independence with deceit and lies. Another sign of the loss of credibility of ERC, to whom polls predict an increasingly bleak future.