Salvador Illa shields himself against the domino effect of PSOE's corruption scheme

The hurricane unleashed after the alleged corruption scheme in the socialist government threatens to sweep away several regional federations. The outbreak of the crisis in the Navarrese government is a wake-up call for the rest of the regions. Like Catalonia, where PSC is trying to keep calm despite Salvador Illa's appearance in the UCO report.

The president experienced his most difficult control session on Wednesday, cornered by the opposition's questions about Chili. Illa replied angrily, without the demeanor that has characterized him in his first months leading the Catalan government. This is a clear sign that things aren't going well.

PSC assure that the crisis won't affect them, and Salvador Illa repeatedly insisted this Wednesday that he's "clean." But the fear of a domino effect is real, and Govern wants to shield itself against whatever may come. In addition to speeding up the social agenda, the socialists are trying to strengthen their position in the progressive bloc of Parliament.

Psc strengthens the progressive bloc

The priority is to ensure that ERC and Comuns won't leave them stranded. With Comuns, there isn't much concern, since they've shown a strong loyalty that hasn't wavered even with the airport expansion. In this regard, PSC believes that the major housing agreement guaranteed the unconditional support of Comuns throughout the entire legislative term.

ERC has always proved to be a less reliable partner, although it doesn't seem that the government alliance in Catalonia is in danger. The republicans have undergone a strategic shift since last Friday. The plan now is to reject the budgets in Madrid and approve those in Catalonia, that is, to bring down Sánchez but save Illa.

Even CUP, always so forceful against corruption, made it clear this Wednesday that their priority is the cordon sanitaire against the far right. Translation: they won't contribute to the fall of the socialist government to benefit parties like PP and Vox.

As for Junts, PSC believe that beyond posturing, right now they're not interested in making a move against Govern. Carles Puigdemont's plan is first to secure amnesty and then attack a solitary and weakened Salvador Illa. Until then, they won't take part in PP and Vox's campaign of harassment and takedown in Parliament.

Sánchez, their main concern

With the political landscape under control in Parliament, Govern Illa has sped up the social agenda to reinforce its management image. In the past week, it has announced €500 million for young people to pay the down payment on a flat and a reduction in university tuition fees. From Palau, they want to convey the idea that this government is still functioning despite the opposition's smear campaign.

Illa's main concern right now isn't in Catalonia but in Madrid. Although it seemed that Sánchez could hold on, in the president's inner circle, no one is willing to vouch for him anymore. Pessimism is spreading, while PSC are starting to prepare for the worst.

Sánchez's and Illa's destinies have always been linked, and this week the president of the Generalitat has once again shown his trust in President Pedro Sánchez. Meanwhile, in Moncloa, they still see Illa as the last bastion of socialist resistance in Spain. That's why PSC also trust Salvador Illa's resilience when President Pedro Sánchez falls.

In recent days, a watchword has spread through the headquarters of the Catalan socialists: loyalty to Sánchez, and caution. Trust that the crisis won't reach them, and strengthening of the progressive bloc to face the difficult months ahead.