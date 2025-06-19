Viladecans building, symbol of squatters' impunity in Catalonia, is evacuated

Mossos d'Esquadra began this morning the eviction of Casino de Albarrosa in Viladecans. This is a historic building that for decades served as a meeting and celebration place for residents. Since 2019, it has been the subject of several occupations that have turned residents' lives into a nightmare.

| Cedida

The building had become a source of problems with thefts, assaults, and threats from the squatters. It also became a symbol of the squatters' impunity. After a long struggle, residents have finally achieved their victory with the eviction.

The conflict surrounding this building reached Parliament. In February, PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP rejected Vox's proposal to evict the building. Finally, this morning, around eleven o'clock, the Catalan regional police arrived at Casino de Viladecans to carry out the eviction with a court order.

Symbol of squatter impunity

The numerous complaints from residents prompted Viladecans city council to file a lawsuit. The building, owned by Sareb, had been the subject of several occupations in recent years. In the most recent one, in 2023, it ended up in the hands of a group of criminals with police records.

A court finally ordered its eviction, which has been carried out after a long period of problems for residents. Its clearance is a relief for residents and puts an end to the criminals' impunity in the neighborhood.

The casino was for many years the social headquarters for residents and the place where community events and celebrations were usually held. The building ended up in the hands of Sareb, the bad bank, before being acquired by a developer who wanted to build housing. It was abandoned after the city council refused to rezone the land.

This made it the subject of several occupations and a hub for drug trafficking and all kinds of crimes. Now the building will be boarded up, and it could be demolished soon. Casino de Viladecans is in a state of total ruin after the various occupations.

The residents' struggle with a happy ending

More than a hundred residents organized in 2023 to demand an urgent solution. In an assembly, they reported the deterioration of coexistence and that they had to live in fear in their own neighborhood. Both the city council and police forces acknowledged that the area had been declared conflictive.

The city council began mediation between residents and the owning entity. Sareb announced its intention to recover the property, while residents demanded to speed up the eviction. The mobilization of residents has finally achieved the clearance.