Charles Puigdemont, Obsessed with the Far Right

Carles Puigdemont assumed the presidency of the main opposition party in Catalonia in October. But the president of Junts has renounced being the head of the opposition. He not only communicates through tweets, but he also seems more concerned with international politics than with the multitude of problems facing Catalans.

This week, he echoed the negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, and he did so with a delirious tweet. He made a play on words with the word "truc," which in Catalan means both "call" and "trick." As has been happening to him lately, his clever message has provoked reactions from a multitude of haters.

Reviewing his X profile, we realize that it is not an anecdote. Instead of leading the opposition in Catalonia, Puigdemont compulsively tweets about his great obsession, the far right.

Of the last 20 tweets he has published in the past month, 7 are about Trump, Elon Musk, or the "chainsaw clan." This means that one-third of what he tweets is about the global far-right threat.

Obsessed with Trump

This very week, he referred to some controversial statements by the White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt. He took the opportunity to attack "our chainsaw gang" and Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Ten days earlier, he retweeted an article from The Atlantic against Elon Musk. The Atlantic is a reference medium for Carles Puigdemont because on February 16, he already retweeted one of its articles against Donald Trump. "The new regime promoted by Trump, Musk, and Vance is an amendment to the enlightened democratic system, and to progress, equality, and freedom," he proclaimed.

This past month, he has tweeted about the elections in Germany, the possible dismissal of officials in the United States, and Trump's meeting with Zelensky. He always ends up receiving the same feedback. Reproaches for having lied all these years, criticisms for his pretended moral superiority, and pointing out his obsession with Trump.

Panic Over the Rise of Sílvia Orriols

It is not a new obsession either. Carles Puigdemont has been tweeting and retweeting against leaders like Javier Milei, Georgia Meloni, or Marine Le Pen for months. It is part of a strategy to mark two fields - the democratic one he leads, and the abominable far right from which he will save us.

All of this actually stems from the panic unleashed in the upper echelons of Junts over the flight of votes to Aliança Catalana. Puigdemont has devised a two-pronged strategy. On one hand, he takes advantage of his privileged position in Madrid to champion issues like immigration and security. In parallel, he bombards his social media with messages against the far right.

However, the former president has not mentioned Aliança Catalana or Sílvia Orriols for a long time. He wants to avoid engaging in direct confrontation with her and opts for indirect criticism that gradually sinks in among Catalans. So far, without much success.