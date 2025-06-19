Fire erupts in Catalonia over Benet Salellas's appointment as Santos Cerdán's attorney

From CUP leader in its most glorious era to legal representative of the former PSOE organization secretary tainted by corruption. If Catalonia didn't exist, they'd have to invent it.

The choice of Benet Salellas as Santos Cerdán's lawyer has caused a real earthquake in Catalonia. Some excuse him due to his professional duty, based on the legal principle of the right to legitimate defense. However, many have seen in this plot twist a tragic metaphor for the decline of separatism and CUP.

To the point that the party itself has had to issue a statement on X. They state that Benet Salellas isn't a member of CUP, an organization from which "he formally disassociated himself months ago." They assure that "if he were a member, we'd have demanded that he not take on this case."

CUP declare that "the Spanish State is structurally corrupt." They add that "Catalans don't have to fix or democratize it, but rather fight it." Despite the statement, CUP hasn't been able to avoid the firestorm caused by the news.

From lawyer of the separatist movement to the case against Santos Cerdán

The news has caused particular outrage among the separatist movement, as they consider it a contradiction. Benet Salellas was one of the ten deputies who, along with figures like Anna Gabriel and Antonio Baños, led CUP's rise. Today, many remember that it was those ten deputies, including Salellas, who sent Artur Mas "to the dustbin of history."

However, Salellas's role within the separatist movement goes beyond politics. As a lawyer, he achieved a historic conviction from the European court against the Spanish State's torture of Catalan separatist supporters (Operation Garzón). He also defended Jordi Cuixart in the Procés trial, and members of the CDR and Tsunami Democràtic in several cases.

That's why taking on the defense of Santos Cerdán has been seen by many as a "betrayal." Joan Guirado published yesterday in Vozpópuli that ERC was the one who recommended the Catalan lawyer to PSOE. More fuel for the fire.

Social media fill with comments

Quim Gonter, lawyer and separatist supporter, has given his opinion in an interesting thread on X. He states that "we can't make people believe that Salellas is just any lawyer and Cerdán just any client." He clarifies that his criticism is "moral" and not "legal." He recalls that "Salellas and his firm never hide the social and separatist vocation of their legal work."

"When later people become demoralized, both in social struggles and in separatism, we can't act surprised. If those who have the trust and responsibility fall into these inconsistencies, it's normal for this to happen," this Catalan argues.

Some accuse Benet Salellas of "lack of ethics," of being guided by money, and of having betrayed his ideals. There are also those who see a conspiracy theory, since they distrust that this is something accidental. "What a disaster, another CUP member selling himself to the highest bidder," says a comment critical of the lawyer from Girona's decision.

"These CUP members are a permanent source of humor, now a CUP lawyer for Santos Cerdán. It's pure poetry," Pilar Rahola has tweeted.

Ignasi Moreta has criticized that CUP "used to lecture us saying that the legal strategy couldn't be only technical, but also political and ideological." He accuses CUP of having become the system.