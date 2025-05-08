PP accuses an ERC deputy of threats and 'Bullying' in Parliament

High tension in Wednesday's parliamentary session between PP and ERC. The deputy spokesperson of the republican group in Parliament, Jordi Albert, made an especially vehement intervention against the populares. This triggered a scuffle off-microphone, with threats included by the Esquerra deputy.

"What you would want is for this deputy not to speak from this podium," said deputy Albert. He accused PP of being an "undemocratic" party and wanting to return "to Primo de Rivera and Francoism."

"This is your way of doing politics," he continued, "the one where I am in charge here. And whoever disputes any of my decisions, to jail or dead."

PP deputy Juan Fernández requested the floor from the president of the chamber, Josep Rull, to report what happened next. According to him, the deputy threatened a colleague from his party by citing her on the street.

PP denounces ERC's "bullying"

The PP spokesperson said "we won't tolerate" being called undemocratic, a party founded in 1989. He compared it to ERC's distant history, where "perhaps they do have some explaining to do."

"In any case, this is what he said on the microphones and now I come to explain what happened afterward," he continued. According to his version, Albert "addressed a deputy from my group telling him that if he didn't agree, he should go out to the street to talk with him."

Juan Fernández made it clear that "we are not going to allow bullying attitudes in this Parliament." He added that "we will defend the dignity of this parliament" against attitudes like that of this deputy. PP criticizes ERC's cynicism, who "in front of the microphone act like democrats, and outside act like bullies."

Josep Rull, once again, washed his hands by refusing even to warn the republican deputy for his attitude.

Jordi Albert was an ERC councilor in Sant Andreu de la Barca and has been a deputy in Parliament since 2018. He is one of Oriol Junqueras's bets to, along with Ester Capella and Joan Ignasi Elena, control the parliamentary group.