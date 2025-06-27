The amnesty mess shows Puigdemont's 'historic' fiasco with PSOE

After forging the investiture agreement with PSOE in November 2023, Carles Puigdemont proclaimed that we were facing a "historic agreement." In his idyllic vision, the agreement would lead to amnesty, his return to Catalonia, and the reactivation of the Procés until culminating in a self-determination referendum. For now, Junts hasn't managed to materialize any of their major demands.

The amnesty perfectly reflects that what was supposed to be a historic agreement has ended up being a historic fiasco. Nearly two years have passed since President Pedro Sánchez's investiture and one year since the law was passed. At this point, not only has the amnesty still not been applied, but it also seems that the process will be drawn out for a long time.

In recent hours, Puigdemont has received another cold shower as Judge Llarena has kept the arrest warrant against him. The Constitutional Court has given the green light to the amnesty law. However, the Supreme Court judge continues to argue that embezzlement is not subject to amnesty, and therefore doesn't feel bound by the Constitutional Court's decision.

Naivety or strategy?

Junts is now directing harsh criticism at the Spanish judicial system and the State's deep state. However, those disillusioned with the Procés and its leaders are repeating in unison that this outcome was foreseeable. The question many are now asking is why Puigdemont suspended the declaration of independence and went into exile only to end up trusting his fate to PSOE.

Is it simple naivety or just another deception? This is what many are now wondering. Whether Puigdemont truly trusted that President Pedro Sánchez's plan could succeed, or if, knowing it would fail, he used it as a pretext to gain influence and power in Madrid.

It can't be said that Puigdemont has succeeded with Catalan in Europe and the amnesty. However, it also can't be denied that he has used his role as a strategic partner of President Pedro Sánchez's government to expand his influence in Madrid. Thanks to the "historic agreement," he secured his own group in Congress (which brought him financial benefits and political privileges) and has taken over the boards of directors of the State's public companies.

The question from now on will be whether it has been worth it for him. That is, whether the political cost Puigdemont pays for his political adventure with PSOE is offset by the privileges obtained through that pact.

The Procés and Puigdemont, exposed

Despite the triumphalism of the Procés movement in recent hours, the Constitutional Court's decision leaves Puigdemont's future hanging in the air. As Vozpópuli reported, the Constitutional Court hasn't expressly ruled on embezzlement since this point wasn't challenged by those opposed to the amnesty. This leaves the issue unsolved, and the future of the Procés leaders uncertain.

Puigdemont's defense will now file an appeal for protection before the Court of Guarantees, but this court won't begin deliberations until October. In addition, this court is awaiting the response from the European court regarding the legal framework of the amnesty.

Therefore, there is still a long way to go before Carles Puigdemont can return to Catalonia. When he does, his political capital may be definitively exhausted, partly due to the fiasco of his strategy of aligning with PSOE.

This shows several things, such as the fact that the Procés was never serious and was always a political survival strategy of the old Catalan nationalist elite. It also shows that the amnesty has always been a personal matter aimed at saving Carles Puigdemont. That's why every day that passes without a resolution is further evidence of the fiasco of his strategy.