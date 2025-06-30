Alejandro Fernández was right about ERC and PSC's unique funding

The promise of "unique funding" for Catalonia, promoted by ERC and PSC, continues to generate controversy. In addition, it confirms that Catalan PP leader Alejandro Fernández was right when he predicted its failure. In fact, from the beginning, Fernández warned about the infeasibility of the agreement and its partisan nature.

In fact, in November 2024, Fernández called the unique funding a "deception" on TV3. He said it was an example of "processism" by PSC to guarantee stability during the legislative term. According to him, PSC promises long-term solutions that will never be carried out. Meanwhile, ERC needed to avoid a repeat election at any cost. It is worth remembering that polls even showed a sorpasso of PP over ERC:

If we look at the state of the negotiations, we can confirm that, from the outset, not even the promised timeline is being met. This delay in presenting the new funding model has exacerbated tensions within the Catalan government. The reason for the delay is as simple as ERC and PSC, allies in this project, not being able to reach an agreement.

| Europa Press

A chain of details

In theory, the new model should've been presented on June 30, 2025, but the deadlines won't be met. Sources close to Marcos Lamelas at El Confidencial confirm that the proposal won't be delivered as promised. As always happens with the socialists, agreements lose their essence when they have to be implemented in reality.

We are referring to prosaic but decisive details, which are where processism has failed time and again. Generalitat, for example, has only 830 employees in its Tax Agency. In other words, it literally can't take on the collection of personal income tax (IRPF) due to a lack of human resources.

| E-Noticies

In addition to being another example of the socialist style of negotiation, this is also an example of how the legislative term works in Catalonia. It is a legislative term without a deep political vocation that can face Catalonia's problems head-on. In any case, it is a legislative term that serves to readjust the board after the processist collapse. It is in this kind of situation that parties like PSC—with profiles like President Illa's—succeed.