Procesist farce: Lluís Llach sparks a war of insults and accusations in the ANC

Lluís Llach reached the presidency of ANC to relaunch the project and is accelerating its process of decomposition. The organization that was once a reference for civic separatism has ended up reduced to a weapon thrown between pro-separatist leaders. In the last 24 hours, the confrontation and internal division have bordered on the grotesque.

| Europa Press

Everything began with a personalized letter that Lluís Llach sent to members this Sunday. It was on the occasion of the start of the online vote on the reform of the organization's statutes. This issue has caused great tension between the officialist sector and the critics, who have opposing ideas about what ANC should be.

The critics, led by former vice president of Parliament, Josep Costa, accused Lluís Llach of breaking neutrality and wanting to influence the vote. Leaders from the officialist sector have counterattacked with reproaches and disqualifications.

The spectacle shows that the organization has hit rock bottom and distances ANC even further from the separatist grassroots. This organization has gone from being a broad-based mass movement to a marginal organization in the hands of the pro-separatist elite. It is a symbol of the decline of the separatist movement.

Exchange of reproaches and disqualifications

Former ANC presidents Elisenda Paluzie and Dolors Feliu have reproached Lluís Llach for his letter to the membership. Paluzie said that during her time as president they never campaigned in favor of the reform of the statutes. "With this email it's clearer than ever that the goal is for it to stop being an assembly where we're all equal and become a presidentialist organization led from above," she tweeted.

Julià de Jódar, Lluís Llach's right-hand man, replied by reproaching her absence at the protest against King Felipe VI in Montserrat. "It disqualifies you from leading the movement," he said, "in fact, you're autonomist intellectuals."

Elisenda Paluzie replied that she is at the University of Glasgow representing ANC and that she has been an activist for 35 years. "I'm not retired," she said with a double meaning, "I do what I can when I can." She also used irony, telling Jódar that "I'm sure everyone has learned a lot, especially from you."

Paluzie accused ANC's leadership of using "emotional blackmail," disqualifications, and intolerance. Jódar replied by accusing the critics of "playing the victim while creating a party to expand the autonomist swamp."

Lluís Llach hasn't commented on the controversy. Dolors Feliu, former president of the organization, has, supporting the critics' position. Josep Costa has also counterattacked Lluís Llach with his own manifesto against the reform of the statutes.

"ANC's leadership is sending messages to members through all official channels, asking for a YES to a reform of the statutes that barely has the support of half the Secretariat. More than 200 members are asking you not to accept this way of doing things," he tweeted.

Members and supporters, ashamed

The war between leaders and former leaders on X has caused embarrassment among many ANC members and supporters. Among the separatist movement in general, which stopped trusting these organizations a long time ago. In the tweets from Paluzie, Jódar, and Costa, many critical messages can be read about the direction of the pro-separatist leaders and their structures.

The officialist sector wants to introduce changes such as moving from a qualified majority to a simple majority and allowing the perpetuation of positions. The critics see it as an attempt to take over the organization. In the background, the debate continues over whether ANC should remain a civic movement or transform into a party.

Meanwhile, they're losing followers and social mobilization capacity, as was shown in the protest in Montserrat. An event that also served to show the links between the organization and Carles Puigdemont.