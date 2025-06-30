Catalan left shows their cynicism at the Pride march in Budapest

A large representation of the Catalan left was present next weekend at the Pride March in Budapest, Hungary. The demonstration has become a show of strength for the international LGTBI rights movement. Viktor Orbán's government has long been under scrutiny for its restrictive policies toward globalist and LGTBI lobbies.

The demonstration was attended by Ada Colau and Jaume Asens, representing Comuns and Sumar. Also present were ERC deputies Tània Verge and Raquel Sans, and Junts deputy Ennatu Domingo. The mayor of Barcelona, socialist Jaume Collboni, also participated.

The representatives of the Catalan left have made statements in favor of LGTBI rights and against the "setbacks" in Hungary. These leaders have enjoyed vacations paid for by public institutions to go and give lessons in moral superiority to a sovereign country. Meanwhile, they have spent years remaining silent in the face of the persecution of homosexuality in other countries, even keeping institutional relations with those countries.

It should be noted that in Hungary same-sex marriage is prohibited, but civil partnerships are allowed. In Hungary, homosexuality is not persecuted and there is no restrictive law for this group. The government has indeed challenged the LGTBI lobby and banned the pride march to protect children.

When will they go to Ukraine, Morocco or Palestine?

In Ukraine, same-sex marriage is also prohibited and LGTBI propaganda is penalized. However, Catalan leaders have not only never gone there to demand rights for the group, but they have long shown a special inclination toward that country. The same is true for Morocco, a country with which they have a strong bond and where homosexuality is indeed persecuted.

It is not necessary to recall that homosexuality is also persecuted in Palestine, although the left doesn't hesitate to display Palestinian flags at pride marches. The same happens in other Islamic countries. In fact, the benevolence in Catalonia targets those who say that Islam is incompatible with Western values.

Criticism of the left for their hypocrisy

The president of PP in Barcelona, Daniel Sirera, has highlighted the cynicism of Catalan politicians: "Defending Pride in Hungary is fine, but doing so while strengthening ties with local governments in Morocco, Palestine, or Cuba is hypocrisy."

In addition, the Catalan leaders who have been in Budapest have received strong criticism on social media. Especially because of the money these institution-paid trips and party subsidies cost Catalans. Some also point to the decline of the woke left, unable to go beyond posturing.

The best example of this is the visit to Barcelona by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, on the weekend when a cleaning worker died from heatstroke. People no longer vote for the left because they feel the left is no longer useful for anything.