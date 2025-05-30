Alejandro Fernández predicts what will happen with Carles Puigdemont and Pedro Sánchez

Alberto Núñez Feijóo's PP has once again tried to tempt PNV and Junts with a motion of no confidence to bring down President Pedro Sánchez's government. This happened after yet another alleged corruption case surrounding PSOE came to light. As expected, Carles Puigdemont's party has rejected it and has once again shown its submission to Sánchez.

The Catalan PP leader, Alejandro Fernández, has recalled a prophetic article he published on April 13 in the ABC newspaper. In it, he hinted at his theory about the move Sánchez and Puigdemont are preparing to complete the breakup of Spain.

That article is relevant again after it was proven that Junts isn't even considering breaking with PSOE. Alejandro Fernández has shared it again on X, and it's worth analyzing. "I insist that this is what I think they're going to try (I hope I'm wrong)," he said.

Sánchez's 'Spanish process' and his partners

Alejandro Fernández starts from the conviction that President Pedro Sánchez and his partners have allied to "turn Spain into a plurinational confederation." The Catalan PP leader believes there's a plan he calls the "Spanish process." This is based on eight steps:

Pardons Abolition of sedition Tailored modification of the crime of embezzlement Expulsion of CNI from Catalonia Noncompliance with linguistic rulings in Catalonia Amnesty Expulsion of the Civil Guard and National Police from Catalonia Self-determination through a plurinational confederation

"Note that the first six have already been implemented, the seventh is being carried out in comfortable stages, and therefore, only the eighth would remain," he added. He warns that "they're going for it and they're not holding back at all." That's why he believes it's necessary to "act accordingly."

Alejandro Fernández asks people not to be deceived. "Everything indicates that Puigdemont and Pablo Iglesias are eager to confront Sánchez, but they're not going to break until this change in the form of the State is finalized." That's why "whenever it seems they're going to break, they end up reaching an agreement at the last moment."

Sánchez, Puigdemont, and the law of transition

Alejandro Fernández has tried to scrutinize the minds of President Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont to guess their moves and get ahead of them. His theory is as follows.

First, he notes that Sánchez and his partners don't have the two-thirds majority needed to reform the Constitution. Although "they didn't have it to reform the Statute either," and this "has never been a problem for them."

Second, he states that "they're perverse but creative," and that they always try to "extend to Spain the worst of the Catalan process." That's why the key, according to him, lies in the law of transition that the Parliament of Catalonia passed in September 2017. That was the law promoted by the separatists to provide legal cover for their plan.

"Let's remember that through it Puigdemont became a plenipotentiary leader, holder of the three powers of the State. He did so on a transitional basis, without the obligation to call elections until his work was consolidated," says the Catalan PP leader.

He fears that Sánchez will copy this strategy and push for his own law of transition, which "he would call 'law for plural Spain' or some other nonsense like that." This way, he could perpetuate himself in power as Puigdemont intended. "If the polls don't favor him, a referendum on the new form of the State and then we'll see."