Alejandro Fernández Portrays the Procesismo After Junts's Latest Stunt

Junts has once again done their thing after gesturing with the possible motion of no confidence against Pedro Sánchez only to withdraw it at the last moment. Blackmail, heated negotiations and last-minute decisions, this is the new politics to which Junts has accustomed us. It is logical that in Madrid they keep falling into the trap out of ignorance, but in Catalonia it no longer works.

| Europa Press

Alejandro Fernández, one of the Catalan politicians who has suffered the process firsthand, has taken it upon himself to clarify things for the confused. He did so through a clever tweet directed at "the Madrid political chronicle."

The leader of the Catalan PP told them not to fall into the trap anymore. He was referring to the appearance of Míriam Nogueras "with a face of cosmic anger and crude threat." Fernández is surprised that some headlined "imminent rupture between Junts and Sánchez" when it was clear they were going to reach an agreement.

The politician from Tarragona has thus portrayed the process: "they destroyed the economy, coexistence and democratic quality of Catalonia, and now it's time to do it for all of Spain."

In another tweet he said he came "from the future" to "remind" that "when Junts says 'this time we mean it' it means exactly the opposite."

Predicts a 'Historic Tax Increase'

Additionally, Alejandro Fernández has also taken out the crystal ball to predict "a historic tax increase" in Catalonia. It will be a consequence, he says, of the "supposed debt forgiveness" agreed upon by ERC and PSOE.

"Debts are eventually paid by someone," warned the PPC leader, "and it will be us Catalans from our own pockets."

He concludes by reminding that "socialism works like this."

Alejandro Fernández already predicted the failure of the unique financing agreed upon by ERC and PSC for Salvador Illa's investiture. Fernández argued that this could not be done, as has been confirmed. The impossibility of implementing the Catalan treasury in 2025 has prevented the approval of the budgets for this year.

The leader of the Catalan PP has been one of the most critical of the alliance between socialists and processists in Catalonia and in Madrid. But he has also been very critical of his own party when Feijóo opened the door to negotiation with Junts.