Sonia, the Neighbor Who Evicted Two Squatters in Badalona and Who Causes Admiration

This week, images of residents evicting two squatters who wanted to break into a home in Badalona went viral worldwide. It happened in the Sant Crist neighborhood of Badalona. The brave citizens managed to prevent the criminals from entering and ultimately made them leave in a hurry.

| X

One of the people whose brave actions prevented the squatting is Sonia. In fact, she was the one who recorded the images that quickly went viral on X.

The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, wanted to highlight Sonia's work as an example of citizens' courage against squatting. He did so in a video where he introduces Sonia, "the neighbor who confronted two violent squatters and prevented a squatting in the Sant Crist neighborhood."

Albiol has become a reference in the fight against squatting and crime in Catalonia. His latest video, featuring Sonia, captured the attention of thousands of Catalans fed up with insecurity.

Sonia's Testimony with Albiol

Albiol refers to Sonia as "a hero" for having faced "all by herself" the squatters, "and without hesitation." He asks this neighbor if she was afraid, and she responds that "the fear is that they could break into your own home." She also states that these squatters are destroying "a neighborhood of workers and laborers."

The images also show dozens of neighbors gathered after yet another squatting attempt. This gathering shows the neighbors' and citizens' exhaustion with this harsh reality. Albiol himself again criticized the law that "protects the criminals" over the neighbors and property owners.

In fact, the mayor recalled that if Sonia hadn't stopped them and they had entered, "they would now be protected by the law." The neighbor denies that they were "vulnerable," but rather "mafias" dedicated to violating private property and making life impossible for the neighbors.

Everyone Applauds the Protagonist

Xavier García Albiol's post on the X platform has provoked unanimous applause for this brave neighbor. "More like her are needed," citizens say. However, they also lament that it has to be the neighbors and not the authorities who fight against insecurity.

They ask Xavier García Albiol to take charge of leading the PP to change the course of his party. Likewise, the comments show that there is a clamor in the streets demanding a tougher stance against crime, especially in degraded neighborhoods like this one in Badalona.