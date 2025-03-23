Albiol Shares the Nationality and Background of the Squatters Evicted in Badalona

Xavier García Albiol continues with his crusade against squatting in Badalona. The police evicted a farmhouse in the Bufalà neighborhood on Wednesday, which had long been subjected to an advanced process of degradation. The city council requested the eviction of the building, and after receiving the judicial mandate, the squatters were removed.

Albiol shared on X the profile of the squatters to dismantle the argument of supposed vulnerability with which the left justifies squatting. The evicted individuals were a Spanish woman, two Algerians, a Moroccan, and a Chilean. The Algerians had 10 and 15 arrests, while the woman and the Moroccan had 4.

"In any serious country, three of them would already be on a plane back to their country," said the mayor on his X profile. His post has been widely praised, among others also by Pilar Rahola. "Then we wonder why he wins," she tweeted.

Albiol has been very critical of the laws that protect criminals and instead leave property owners defenseless. But he has promised to continue working from his government to tackle this scourge that causes coexistence problems.

The PP government in Badalona has been a pioneer in promoting measures to address squatting from the local level. For example, by creating the first anti-squatting office in Catalonia or modifying protocols to give more leeway to the local police. The result is that last year half of the squatting cases were prevented, and crimes decreased significantly.

They're Not Vulnerable, but Criminals

In his tweet, Albiol ironically mentions the vulnerable condition of these squatters who accumulate dozens of arrests. He thus dismantles one of the main arguments with which the left justifies squatting. In this case, they were not vulnerable, but criminals causing insecurity and conflicts in the neighborhood.

This week, the local security board of Badalona was held. It was attended by police forces, the local government of Badalona, and the Generalitat. The conclusion is that there is a "change of trend" with a decrease in crimes.

The crime curve has decreased in the last months of 2024 and at the start of 2025. This is how the mayor himself explained it, although he acknowledged that "there is still a lot of work to be done." He said he is not satisfied because "I am aware of the problems that still exist in all the neighborhoods of Badalona."