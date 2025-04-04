Mossos's Major Operation Against Repeat Offenders: 1,200 Officers Today in BCN

The Mossos d'Esquadra launched a massive operation in Barcelona this Friday, April 4, as part of the fight against repeat offenses. The Catalan regional police will deploy more than a thousand officers with the aim of catching the thieves who habitually operate in the city. The Kanpai operation will last 24 hours, will be repeated in the coming days, and includes the participation of the National Police and the Urban Guard.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The Mossos have identified 452 repeat offenders in Barcelona who last year accumulated 3,600 arrests and committed 9,100 crimes. Repeat offenses are the main factor in the rise of crime in Catalonia, especially in Barcelona.

The Govern of Salvador and the PSC City Council in Barcelona announced a shock plan against repeat offenses. Barcelona closed 2024 with a decrease in robberies and thefts, but repeat offenses continue to wreak havoc. That's why the Mossos have prepared this special operation, with the aim of curbing this security problem in Catalonia.

Operation Kanpai in Barcelona

The Kanpai operation by the Mossos d'Esquadra includes controls, inspections, searches, and identifications of thieves who act repeatedly. Especially in the center of Barcelona, and in areas like L'Hospitalet, Badalona, and the airport.

The operation will include several divisions led by the ARRO and the Mobile Brigade, which are specialized in public order. There will be both uniformed and plainclothes officers. In addition to the urban area, special attention will be paid to public transportation and the metro, where there has been an increase in this type of thieves.

To the 800 Mossos officers deployed today, another 400 from the National Police and Urban Guard will join, reaching up to 1,200. This is a turning point in the police fight against repeat offenses. The police are aware of the critical security situation in the city of Barcelona.

Will Require Time

A new way of acting is now being implemented that will join efforts in the detection and arrest of repeat offenders. The new commanders want to address this problem globally throughout the metropolitan area. That is, to avoid placing all the police pressure in one area, encouraging criminals to move to other areas.

The commanders warn that it is not a magic solution and that it will require time and other measures in the field of justice. Right now, there are more than 6,000 pending quick trials in Barcelona, which will not be solved until at least next year. This creates spaces of impunity that make police work necessary but insufficient.