Yulen Pereira Makes a Decision to Help Anabel Pantoja: 'I've Talked to Her and…'

Yulen Pereira has reappeared in the media after weeks of silence. Anabel Pantoja has been the center of attention due to the delicate situation she has experienced with her newborn daughter. Now, Yulen Pereira has confirmed that he has made a gesture to help Anabel Pantoja after confirming that: "I've talked to her and well..."

The daughter of Anabel Pantoja has been admitted to the ICU. Afterwards, the collaborator has faced an investigation for alleged child abuse. The media pressure has been enormous so the situation has caused endless speculations and opinions.

| Europa Press

In these complicated moments, Yulen Pereira has decided to step forward. The athlete has appeared before the cameras to show his support for Anabel. His gesture has caught everyone's attention however another detail has caused even more commotion.

Yulen Pereira Confirms He Has Talked to Anabel Pantoja

Yulen has been seen with Jeimy Báez, Carlo Costanzia's ex-girlfriend. This encounter has caused numerous comments and debates on social media.

Faced with media insistence, Yulen has spoken to Europa Press. He has been clear concise and has wished "the best" to Anabel. He has confirmed his decision to stay out of it his stance has been firm: not to talk more about the issue.

| Europa Press

"These are delicate matters and I prefer not to get involved there... I'm very sorry I already said that I've talked to her at the time and well..." he explained. His words have demonstrated his intention not to further fuel the controversy. He has wanted to make it clear that he doesn't want to contribute to the controversy surrounding his ex-partner.

Yulen Pereira Supports Anabel Pantoja Above All

With this decision Yulen has made it clear that he doesn't want to interfere. His priority has been to protect Anabel from more speculations and he hasn't wanted to get into the complicated matter surrounding his ex-partner. His silence seeks to help rather than harm and his attitude has been interpreted by many as a show of respect and prudence.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Meanwhile Anabel's situation remains a hot topic. The media pressure hasn't ceased and her environment remains on alert. Family and close friends have tried to support her in these difficult times.

Yulen meanwhile has opted for prudence he has demonstrated that his support doesn't need grand declarations. Sometimes silence is the best show of respect. Yulen's decision to stay out of it has been met with divided opinions but his intention seems clear: to avoid contributing to the media scandal and focus on his own life.