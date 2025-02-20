Yulen Pereira Finally Confesses Why He Left Anabel Pantoja: 'they're Things That...'

Yulen Pereira has finally clarified the reason for his breakup with Anabel Pantoja and the exact moment it happened. The fencer maintains that he left the influencer upon his return from New York, a trip where he met David Rodríguez, his current partner. "These are things that remain in the past and shouldn't be stirred up," Pereira stated without wanting to go into further details.

Recently, the rumor that Anabel was unfaithful to Yulen during her trip to the United States has resurfaced. There she met David and some journalists claim that they were seen being very affectionate. Now, Yulen confirms that this trip marked a turning point in his relationship with Anabel and led to their separation.

| Europa Press

Yulen Pereira Reveals the Reason He Left Anabel Pantoja

The breakup between Anabel Pantoja and Yulen Pereira has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent days. The couple, who had shown a solid relationship full of intense emotions, ended their love story unexpectedly. Now the past returns to the influencer's life after rumors have surfaced suggesting she was unfaithful to Yulen.

The beginning of the relationship between Anabel and David Rodríguez remains unclear and has given rise to endless theories. The main one is that they fell in love in New York during Isabel Pantoja's tour while Anabel was with Yulen. This fact was pointed out as the main cause of the breakup between the influencer and the fencer.

| Europa Press

In this context, Yulen has broken his silence and clarified what caused his breakup with Anabel. Pereira has confirmed that he was the one who decided to break up once Anabel returned from her trip to the United States. "These are things that remain in the past and shouldn't be stirred up," Yulen stated during his appearance at Madrid Fashion Week.

The athlete has no intention of recalling the past and makes it clear that what happened with Anabel was a very difficult moment for him. For many, this is a clear indication that the influencer may not have been entirely honest with Pereira.

Yulen Pereira Doesn't Want to Recall What Happened with Anabel Pantoja

There are many mysteries surrounding the relationship between Anabel and David. More and more voices are joining in saying that they gave free rein to their passion when they met in New York. "She fell in love with David in New York, you denied it to us but Dugarte confirmed it," Kiko Matamoros explained.

Belén Esteban tried to defend her friend and confirmed that, indeed, David and Anabel met during her aunt's tour. However, she denies that anything happened between them at that time and that it was Yulen who left the Sevillian.

| Mediaset

In light of this information in Ni que fuéramos, Yulen replied by agreeing with Belén about who took the step to end the relationship. However, he prefers not to recall what happened with Anabel, leaving the door open to speculation.

The breakup between Anabel Pantoja and Yulen Pereira was a hot topic that still continues to generate much discussion. Although the fencer has moved on from his story with the Andalusian, he has shown understanding toward her. Especially in light of the criticism she has received for how she has dealt with the press during her trip to Seville.

Yulen has come to his ex-partner's defense and has called for respect for her in these difficult times. "In the end, both sides, both moments, and people's lives must be respected," he concluded.