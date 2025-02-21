Alexia Rivas Silences Everyone With Her Latest Remark About Anabel Pantoja and Her Daughter

Alexia Rivas has assessed Anabel Pantoja's latest move, which has been echoed by the media. Isabel Pantoja's niece was very upset with the presence of microphones at the airport when she was heading to Seville and later once she had arrived at her destination. What the Vamos a ver collaborator has questioned is the influencer's attitude, who, while exposing her life on social media, asks the media to refrain from recording her.

In this delicate moment Alexia Rivas believes that Anabel should maintain a "low profile" and not expose herself as she is doing. If she maintains this attitude, the panelist would then understand Pantoja's eagerness not to be portrayed by the press.

"The hospital, the beer, the bottle, the little girl's feet..." Rivas enumerated, referring to Anabel's latest posts on Instagram.

Alexia Rivas Has Been Forceful in Assessing Anabel Pantoja's Attitude

The influencer and David Rodríguez landed in the Andalusian capital with their daughter this Wednesday. Once in the terminal, the singer's niece showed her worst side in front of the cameras, demanding respect and privacy for the minor.

Kike Calleja, meanwhile, opined that Anabel shouldn't take out on the press the concern that the ongoing investigation currently represents for her. An opinion shared by Alessandro Lequio, who defended that so far the media have been "empathetic" with her and her daughter's father.

Anabel's attitude has been heavily criticized by the media. Besides Alexia Rivas, names like Gema López directly warned the Sevillian, who was her colleague on Sálvame. The journalist reassured Pantoja by reminding her that if the little girl's face appeared in the recording, "we would all be obliged to cover it."

Isabel Pantoja's Niece Has Been Questioned for How She Treated the Media Upon Arriving in Seville

She also made a recommendation: "You, who know how this works perfectly, give it much more naturalness because it's the first trip you make to Seville." López justified the media's interest with this argument since it's the first time they leave the Canary Islands with their daughter.

Belén Esteban, a close friend of Anabel, offered her particular point of view from the program she works on. "She was surprised because I know her," the Ni que fuéramos collaborator acknowledged. "She hasn't been very friendly," she added before asking her colleagues how they would feel if they had the press under their house every day.

Jesulín's ex didn't hesitate to side with the influencer and justified her behavior given the circumstances. It was then that she also left open the possibility that someone might be leaking information about her friend and her partner.