Who Is Felipe, the Soccer Player Taking Italy by Storm and Nephew of Pope Francis

Soccer has always been a passion that unites millions of people around the world. For some, it is a sport lived with intensity from childhood. In Felipe's case, his story has drawn attention for his talent and an uncommon family connection.

At just 20 years old, he has begun to stand out in Italian soccer. His arrival in the European country was an important step in his career. Now, he is determined to prove that his last name is not the only thing that makes him special. His effort and dedication have led him to grow as a player in a demanding environment.

| @felibergoglio_

His Arrival in Italian Soccer

Felipe Bergoglio was born in Córdoba, Argentina, and from a young age showed interest in soccer. His path led him to play at Club Social y Deportivo Lasallano, where he trained in the lower categories. In 2022, he moved to the first team, standing out as a central defender for his tactical discipline.

In August 2023, he decided to move to Italy with his family, as his father, Matías, traveled quite frequently for work to Città di Castello. Thanks to a contact with a coach in Misano Adriatico, Felipe had the opportunity to join Italian soccer. His adaptation was not easy, but little by little he made a place for himself on the team.

He played 22 matches in the Promozione Romagna, where he gained experience in a more physical soccer. Now, he defends the colors of Castiglione 1919 in Tuscany. He defines himself as a central defender who seeks balance in the game and supports attacking plays. He dreams of facing the big clubs of Serie A in the future.

| @felibergoglio_

The Connection with Pope Francis

Felipe has not only drawn attention for his performance on the field but also for his last name. His grandfather, Jorge Bergoglio, is a direct cousin of Pope Francis. This relationship has sparked curiosity in Italy, where soccer and religion hold great weight in the culture.

Although he has not yet met the Supreme Pontiff in person, he plans to travel to Rome. His older siblings have already been received by him at the Vatican. Felipe recalls that when the Pope was elected in 2013, many thought his grandfather was the new leader of the Church.

| Instagram, @franciscus

His faith is part of his daily life and is also reflected in the locker room. His teammates often ask him for blessings before matches or when they suffer injuries. He takes it with humor and sees it as a sign of respect. Despite the curiosity his last name generates, his main focus remains soccer.

Felipe has shown that his talent is what defines him as a player. His last name and relationship with Pope Francis have given him notoriety, but his dedication is what will make him succeed. With effort and learning, he hopes to continue growing in Italian soccer and go as far as possible.