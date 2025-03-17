Major Surprise with Pope Francis: The Vatican's Decision for This Monday

The Pope Francis remains hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome since February 14 due to several respiratory issues. During these days, updates on the Pontiff's condition have been provided, and the latest reports indicate a progressive improvement. At 88 years old, his health is fragile, so the medical team closely monitors his progress to prevent relapses.

Although the attention of the faithful is at its peak, the Vatican has made a decision that surprises many. From the Holy See, they have confirmed a reduction in the informational bulletins. These will only be released when there are relevant updates to convey to the faithful.

Pope Francis Continues to Improve Day by Day

Although the news may surprise, it is indeed something positive. Pope Francis continues to improve each day and shows signs of progressive recovery. In this regard, according to COPE, he maintains his routine of respiratory and mechanical physiotherapy.

| Vatican News

In this regard, the Vatican has shared the first image of Pope Francis, praying in the hospital chapel. A snapshot that has filled with hope those who closely follow his health status. For now, however, it seems we won't have any medical bulletin until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pope Francis Thanks for Prayers for His Health

Pope Francis himself acknowledged this Sunday that he is going through a difficult time but maintains his spiritual strength. "I join the many sick brothers and sisters: fragile, at this moment, like me," he expressed. Also, in another message on his X account, he wanted to have a few words for all the faithful for their prayers and "to those who assist me with such dedication."

However, despite the clinical stability reported by the doctors, the Holy See has decided to suspend some commitments and trips planned in the Pope's agenda. Although his medical team is optimistic, there is no clear date for his discharge, as his progress continues to be monitored day by day.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The Vatican Addresses Rumors of Resignation

The prolonged hospitalization of the Pope has sparked speculations about a possible resignation, but the Vatican has stepped in to deny this possibility. An official spokesperson has assured that "the Holy Father remains firm in his mission and is recovering."

Pope Francis warned that he would resign from the pontificate if his physical condition prevented him, but the Holy See currently rules out this option. Francis continues to be involved in the Church's decisions and is expected to delegate some of his functions in the coming months to ensure a smooth recovery.