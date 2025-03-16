Rocío Flores Confirms an Open Secret about Olga Moreno's Daughter, Lola

Rocío Flores is away from the media and focused on her personal and professional life. But this doesn't prevent her from occasionally being in the spotlight due to her social media posts. So much so that she has now come into the limelight because she has indirectly confirmed an open secret about Olga Moreno's daughter.

Specifically, she has revealed with several images that she maintains a very good relationship with her sister Lola. So much so that, despite their parents being separated, they continue to enjoy time together and with other family members.

Rocío Flores Confirms What Was Suspected About Olga Moreno's Daughter

Rocío Flores, after scandals and televised conflicts, has opted for a quieter life in Málaga, alongside her partner, Manuel Bedmar, and focused on her professional projects. However, she and her surroundings continue to generate interest. Hence, she occasionally returns to the spotlight, and that's what has happened now.

Specifically, what has happened is that she has uploaded to Instagram some images that confirm an open secret about Lola, her sister and Olga Moreno's daughter. With these, she has confirmed what the latter recently said in an interview in ¡De Viernes!, that they have a good relationship. Thus, although their parents are separated, the sisters get along very well and share the time they can together.

In a story, she has shared an image with the younger one, highlighting how much she has grown and the closeness that unites them. In the photograph, both can be seen smiling, and she humorously adds: "How is it that the queen of my house is taller than me already?" This post shows the physical growth of the youngest, as well as the complicity and affection they share.

Not forgetting that she has uploaded another snapshot where they are also seen walking Roma, Rocío's dog. They do so in the company of Manuel Bedmar.

The influencer has thus assumed, with responsibility and affection, her role as the older sister. Her closeness with the little one reflects her desire to be present in her life.

Additionally, Olga Moreno has also played a significant role in the relationship between them. Despite their separation, she has always expressed her desire for the siblings to maintain a close relationship and has facilitated meetings between them.

Rocío Flores Shows Off a United Family

The separation of Antonio David and Olga Moreno could have affected the family dynamic, but Rocío Flores's actions indicate otherwise. The young woman has managed to maintain and strengthen her bond with Lola, ensuring that distance or circumstances do not interfere with their relationship. Nor with that of the family.

For this reason, she has also made it clear that the clan's unity remains intact. Hence, they later had lunch with her father, Antonio David Flores, at his house. A place where he prepared one of his signature dishes: rice.

Thus, she uploaded a video to show off that moment: "Is there a better plan than eating this piece of rice with these views? The best plan in the world."

In summary, Rocío Flores's recent post with her sister Lola confirms the excellent relationship they maintain and also highlights the importance of family ties. Yes, how, despite the circumstances, it is possible to maintain a strong and meaningful connection.