Who Is Carles, Susanna Griso's First Love Before Íñigo Afán de Ribera

Breakups in the entertainment world never cease to surprise, and at the start of 2025, a new split is added to the list. Susanna Griso, one of the most recognized television hosts, has ended her relationship with businessman Íñigo Afán de Rivera.

The news was first reported by the magazine ¡Hola!, although the journalist ended up confirming it on her own show, Espejo Público. When asked by her colleague Gema López, Griso did not avoid the topic and replied clearly:"There's nothing to hide. I confirm it."

| Atresmedia

Who Is Carles, Susanna Griso's First Love

However, beyond this romance that is now history, the host's love life has been marked by her long marriage. We are talking about Carles Torras, the man with whom she shared more than two decades and formed a family.

Before her relationship with Afán de Rivera, Susanna Griso was married for 23 years to businessman Carles Torras. Their love story was one of the most solid in the media landscape until they decided to go their separate ways in 2020.

| Antena 3

During their marriage, the couple formed a large family, having two biological children, Jan and Mireia, and adopting little Dorcette in 2018. Additionally, Griso has been a foster mother to a young Ghanaian named Koudus, whom she welcomed into her home five years ago.

Despite the separation, the relationship between them has always remained on good terms, especially for the well-being of their children. The host has spoken on various occasions about her role as a mother and the pride she feels for each of her little ones.

| Europa Press

Susanna Griso and Her Love Story

In an interview on El Hormiguero, she spoke about the topic without mentioning his name directly:"I met him at Catalunya Ràdio. He came in with a helmet and cleats, and I liked him. I said I had to get to know this guy," the Espejo Público host began.

"We started going out and didn't have anything in common, not in literature, cooking, music..." she explained. Although their interests were completely different, something must have connected them, as they continued seeing each other and eventually shared 23 years together.

With her recent breakup with Íñigo Afán de Ribera, Susanna Griso is once again in a period of change. However, with the same determination that has always characterized her, the Catalan is focused on her family and her professional career.