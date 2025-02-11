Prince William and Meghan Markle, Caught: The Photo Few Expected

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the opening of the Invictus Games in Vancouver. They did so with a very special dinner in the company of their close friend, singer Michael Bublé, and his wife Luisana Lopilato. The royal couple, away from the hectic official schedule, allowed themselves to enjoy a quiet night at the Indian restaurant Vij's, known for being the Bublés' favorite spot.

An Intimate Gathering at the Trendy Restaurant

After participating in the opening ceremony, Meghan and Harry headed to the restaurant to relax and share an evening with friends. In a relaxed atmosphere, the chef and owner of the establishment, Vikram Vij, revealed that the royal couple enjoyed a variety of dishes. "They ate a lot," commented Vikram, who was delighted with the visit of the famous couple. Meghan, known for her love of good food, was delighted with everything that was offered.

| Instagram, @vijsrestaurant

The chef also recalled how Meghan showed her knowledge of the ingredients, surprising everyone by identifying the chilies and talking about the okra, a detail that did not go unnoticed. Vikram, proud to have hosted the royal couple, posted on his Instagram account: "It was an honor to host Harry, Meghan, Michael, and Luisana."

The Relaxed Atmosphere After the Invictus Games Opening

The night passed unhurriedly and with a relaxed atmosphere. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined by the Bublés, dedicated themselves to enjoying the company and the food. The couple, as always, showed their complicity and affection, even posing with the restaurant staff for photos. "Meghan is unbelievable and enjoyed all the food," added Vikram, who made sure everything was perfect for the guests.

The royal couple's visit to the restaurant was an opportunity to be close to the friends who have supported them during their stay in Vancouver. The city, which was chosen as the host of the Invictus Games 2025, became the setting for a night of laughter and special moments.

| Europa Press

A Break in the Royal Agenda

Although official commitments remain the focus of their visit to Vancouver, the couple took the opportunity to unwind in a more informal setting. This dinner was a perfect break after the hustle and bustle of the opening ceremony. Throughout the days, Harry and Meghan have made it clear that, despite their responsibilities, they don't lose sight of the importance of enjoying life.

Meghan Markle and Harry have proven to be unwavering support for the athletes of the Invictus Games. However, they also take the time to relax and enjoy the little things, like sharing a meal with close friends at one of their favorite spots in the city.