Who Is Ana María, Rafa Nadal's Mother: A Divorce and Her Relationship with Xisca Perelló

Behind every great sports figure, there is a story of effort and family sacrifice. In the case of Rafa Nadal, his success has been forged not only on the court but also thanks to the unconditional support of his surroundings.

Among the most influential people in his life is his mother, Ana María Parera. A woman who has been present at every stage of his career and who, despite staying away from the media spotlight, has played an essential role in the tennis player's trajectory.

Who Is Ana María Parera, Rafa Nadal's Mother, and Her Relationship with Xisca

Ana María Parera was born in Manacor, into a family with a solid business tradition in the furniture sector. However, she decided to take a different path and opened her own perfumery in one of the busiest areas of the city.

For years, she balanced her business with raising her children. However, when Rafa began to stand out in ATP tournaments, she made a key decision: to leave everything to dedicate her time and support him in his career.

Her involvement has not been limited to the sports field. Since 2008, she has served as president of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, an entity that works on educational and social projects for children and young people.

Beyond her role as a mother, Ana María Parera has also built a close relationship with Rafa Nadal's wife, Mery Perelló. The complicity between them is evident and has been consolidated over the years, reflecting the harmony that reigns in the family.

The Divorce That Marked the Nadal Family

The bond between Ana María and her son is unbreakable, but there was a challenging moment in Nadal's life: his parents' separation. After more than two decades of marriage and two children together, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

Although their divorce was handled with absolute discretion, it was an emotional blow for Rafa. This way, on more than one occasion, he has acknowledged the importance of his family in his personal and professional stability.

Despite the breakup, Ana María and Sebastián have continued to support their son at all times. Both remain part of his closest circle, showing that although their romantic relationship ended, their commitment remains intact.

Ana María Parera has been much more than a mother to Rafa Nadal. Her dedication and support have been key in shaping her son. Confirming that Rafa Nadal's success is, in large part, a reflection of the effort and unity of his family.