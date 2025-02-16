María 'La Jerezana' Opens Up Away from José María Almoguera: 'We Will Continue...'

The GH Dúo gala last Thursday experienced a night full of emotion. María 'La Jerezana' was expelled from the contest in a decision that left a mark on the audience. But, above all, on José María Almoguera about whom María 'La Jerezana' has opened up through her social media after confessing that: "We will keep fighting for you".

María's departure deeply affected her companion. They have both built a special relationship inside the house. A bond that has grown over the weeks and has moved their followers.

José María Almoguera, visibly affected, couldn't hold back tears upon learning of the public's decision. His emotional reaction reflected the strong bond he has developed with María. He even considered leaving the contest because he didn't want to be away from María 'La Jerezana', although she convinced him to keep fighting for both of them.

María 'La Jerezana' Opens Up About José María Almoguera After Her Exit from GH Dúo

Once outside, María has regained her social media. From a distance, she wanted to send a clear message about her relationship with José María. Her words have been sincere and full of feeling.

"With you until the end, you are unbelievable, you can't be more noble and good. We will keep fighting for you from outside. Looking forward to Sunday, Jose," she wrote on her social media.

A message full of love and support. Words that have moved her followers, who have shown their support on social media.

Comments quickly followed. Many of her fans celebrated the relationship they have built inside the contest. Others highlighted the genuine connection they have shown in front of the cameras.

María 'La Jerezana' Has Shown She Continues to Think About José María Almoguera Despite Their Distance

Since her exit, María has become one of the most talked-about former contestants. Her story with José María has captivated the public. And her message has only fueled the anticipation for the reunion.

Today, Sunday is a key day for the relationship they both maintain. Everyone is watching what will happen with José María. How will he react when he reads María's words if the contest shows them to him? Will their relationship be reaffirmed after the contest?

For now, the love and complicity between them seem intact. María has made it clear that her support is unconditional. Meanwhile, their followers continue to watch every move.