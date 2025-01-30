The most important detail about Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's wedding comes to light

A happy piece of news has come from Enrique Ponce's circle. "Don't be surprised if they surprise us by getting married after next summer," a friend of the couple has commented. Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's close circle has revealed an important detail about their future wedding: it will happen when the bullfighter retires.

"Enrique already said there could be a wedding when he retires from bullfighting for good, and this year has been his definitive retirement," they have confessed from his circle.

The bullfighter has remained silent and has tried to keep his private life away from the media spotlight. However, it has been very clear that his happiness with Ana Soria has been absolute.

Details about Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's wedding

The same source has hinted that "the wedding will be held in Almería, Ana's hometown. They both want a celebration surrounded by family and friends."

The couple has been discreetly planning the wedding details. There has been talk of an intimate ceremony and a large celebration afterward, where personalities from the bullfighting world and Spanish culture could attend.

Meanwhile, Enrique has been focused on organizing the bullfight to benefit those affected by the DANA in Chiva, his birthplace. The event will take place on March 2 at the Plaza de La Alameda in Jaén.

It has been leaked that he will be joined in the parade by bullfighters Alejandro Talavante, Marcos Linares, and Emilio de Justo, as well as the rejoneador Diego Ventura. Many family members of the couple and a good number of VIPs are expected to attend the event.

Enrique Ponce is very happy with Ana Soria

There has been speculation that this could be one of his last public appearances before focusing completely on his personal life and planning his wedding with Ana.

Among those affected by the floods have been Ponce's parents, whose house's ground floor, where they have a business, was flooded. His son's help has managed to get the establishment back to normal. Enrique's solidarity has been highlighted by many, and his involvement in the recovery of his hometown has reaffirmed the public's affection for him.

The future marriage between Enrique and Ana has caused great anticipation in close circles and the media. Although they have preferred not to make statements, their friends have revealed that the relationship has been stronger than ever. The wedding will be one of the most anticipated events of the year and could mark a new stage in the life of Enrique Ponce and his partner, Ana Soria.