Belén Esteban breaks down and confesses how Anabel Pantoja treats her daughter: 'She's very...'

Belén Esteban has spoken on her show Ni que fuéramos about the situation of Anabel Pantoja. The collaborator broke down live when talking about her friend. Through tears, she made it clear that Isabel Pantoja's niece is a devoted mother after revealing that this situation for Anabel: "It's very hard."

Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, have been in the spotlight. The Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has initiated preliminary proceedings against the couple.

The reason: the injuries suffered by their daughter Alma, for which she was hospitalized between January 11 and 27 at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. Legal sources from the islands have confirmed the investigation.

Belén Esteban breaks down after confessing what Anabel Pantoja is like as a mother

This process seeks to clarify whether the minor's injuries were caused by her parents or not. However, Anabel and David haven't been arrested at any time. Both gave statements last Monday, January 27, before the instructor, joined by their lawyer.

The news has caused a great stir. Belén Esteban, very affected and in tears, wanted to defend her friend. Live, she stated emphatically: "I can't speak."

"I have on my phone some videos that there's no more happiness for them than November 23. That's what I say," Belén Esteban confessed. With these words, she wanted to show that Anabel's relationship with her daughter is wonderful.

Belén Esteban confesses how Anabel Pantoja is

Esteban also expressed her indignation. She assured that everything coming to light is part of a protocol.

However, she believes her friend is having a really hard time. "My chubby will be devastated," she lamented sadly. She also insisted that everyone who knows Anabel knows that the accusations are not true.

With this intervention, Belén Esteban wanted to make clear what she feels. She confessed that this "is very hard for her." Her words demonstrated her concern and the great affection she feels for her friend, furthermore, she reiterated what a good mother Anabel Pantoja is.

For now, the investigation continues. The judicial process will determine whether the injuries of little Alma were accidental or if there is any responsibility on the part of her parents. Meanwhile, the public remains alert to every development in the case.