Confirmed the bad news for Isa Pantoja and Kiko Rivera: 'They make the decision to...'

Isabel Pantoja didn't expect that from one day to the next she could be within a short distance of her children. The singer, distanced from Kiko and Isa for several years, coincided with them in the Canary Islands due to the hospitalization of Anabel Pantoja's daughter. Several days later, the bad news that took place then was finally confirmed, "they make the decision to separate," revealed collaborator Antonio Rossi on Vamos a Ver.

The Sevillian singer, according to the aforementioned journalist, had no problem talking to other people during her stay in the Canary Islands. However, when she learned that her children were going to go, "she decided not to coincide with them because she didn't see it as appropriate. She neither wanted to, nor felt like it."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

Isabel also decided something important: "To go to the hospital only at night because she knew that was the time when no one was there."

Isabel Pantoja was opposed to meeting her two children

Her stance of avoiding any approach or meeting with her children makes it clear that she doesn't plan to resume the relationship with them. Rossi insisted on this point: "There is no reconciliation, no plan, no reflections."

However, according to the Telecinco commentator, Kiko and Isa "didn't mind coinciding with her."

Pantoja traveled to the Canary archipelago with two clear objectives. On one hand, "to be by her niece's side, support her, and show her affection." And on the other, "not to meet her children, and she succeeded," Rossi assured.

In fact, during the first visit to the hospital, she made sure beforehand that her children weren't present. "They knew it, but it didn't worry them because they weren't there," confirmed the Sevillian journalist.

| GTRES

The collaborator also emphasized the delicacy of the situation due to the emotional burden of the moment. "There was a lot of tension because of what it implied and because emotions were running high," he noted.

The former partner of Julián Muñoz was informed that her children had returned to the Peninsula after two days in Gran Canaria. "They ask on Monday if it's true that Kiko left in the morning. They confirm that yes, he and his daughter have left," they explained on Vamos a Ver.

The singer had two clear objectives when she traveled to the Canary Islands

It was precisely that turning point that caused Isabel's attitude to change for the rest of the days she remained on the island. Rossi confirmed that the artist didn't hide: "She lives her life in the Canary Islands. She has gone out to eat, to shop, and is more relaxed, knowing she wasn't going to coincide with them," he explained, referring to her children.

Kiko and Isa had no problem coinciding. Omar Suárez, collaborator of Fiesta, recreated the moment when the siblings reunited. Apparently, Isa was having dinner with Belén Esteban and other friends of Anabel at a restaurant near the hospital.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

Then "Kiko enters, notices that table, and walks over without hesitation. He approaches the table, Isa doesn't know because she's facing away, and Kiko, upon arriving, makes a gesture," Suárez explained.

Marisa Martín Blázquez then detailed that the siblings embraced. A decisive step that could mean reconciliation between them or just a gesture without further significance.