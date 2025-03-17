What Prince William Was Missing: Another Secret of King Charles III Revealed

Working for the British Royal Family is no easy task. Beyond the top-level and status, employees must deal with the eccentricities and quirks of the royal members. Tom Quinn, in his book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, has compiled testimonies from some former workers who have experienced the demands inside the palace.

One of the protagonists is Prince Andrew, known for his bad temper and whims. It is said that he fired an employee just because he had a mole on his face and another for wearing a nylon tie. "He is famous for having his collection of teddy bears lined up on his bed every day, and if something is out of place, he gets angry," reveals former employee Charlotte Briggs.

| Europa Press

Charles III and His Impatience with Details

The current monarch, Charles III of England, is also known to be demanding: according to employees, he is "quite easygoing, but has a short fuse." Any small mistake, whether in the preparation of his tea or the shine of his shoes, can upset him. "All his life he has had people doing things for him, so when something is not done right, he gets irritated quickly, he's a bit fussy," explains Tom Quinn.

During his proclamation as king, his frustration over the tardiness at his coronation was evident: "We can never be on time," he muttered inside the carriage. "He has little fits of irritation with his staff, loses his temper in an instant," confirms a former employee.

Meanwhile, Camilla, although now queen, never wanted that role. "Camilla hated the idea of being queen and regularly told Charles: 'Can't we just set aside all this protocol? It's all nonsense.'" According to the book, Charles calmly replied: "You're doing it for me, darling."

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Two Ways of Adapting

The book also talks about Meghan Markle's difficult adaptation to the Royal Family. According to Quinn: "She didn't receive enough help, not even from Harry, because he assumed she would be fine, I think it was a shock." "She felt that Harry and she were not being treated with the same importance as William and Kate Middleton," explains Quinn.

| Europa Press

In contrast, Kate Middleton knew how to adapt better: employees describe her as someone diplomatic, who knows how to handle situations without causing conflict. She was also firm in her decision to raise her children differently from how the previous generation was raised. "She didn't want her children to have the same kind of childhood that William had, where nannies were paid to take care of him."

A Royal Family with Peculiar Habits

The anecdotes compiled by Tom Quinn show a little-known side of royalty. Some reveal their humor, others their eccentricities, and how the public image is far from how they really live in their intimacy. An example of this is the story of Princess Margaret with comedian Stephen Fry during a dinner.

Fry was a descendant of someone who signed the death warrant of Charles I in 1649. Upon learning of this, Margaret joked: "Oh, well, it's time to get our revenge," and stabbed a fork into his leg. Quinn concludes that, although in public the Royal Family follows strict rules, inside the palace they still live as if they were in the 18th century.