Ana Rosa Quintana Stops 'El Programa de AR' and Says Enough: 'My Husband Is...'

Ana Rosa Quintana had to clarify her words after receiving a wave of criticism next weekend. The host of El Programa de AR found herself embroiled in controversy after making a request during the Friday afternoon segment. In a comment during the coverage of Supervivientes, Ana Rosa suggested that subtitles would be necessary to understand what was being said.

"Please, put subtitles on, because you can't understand anything they're saying," expressed the communicator. The request was directed at the program's organization after an intense disagreement between contestants José Carlos Montoya and Manuel González. This took place during Thursday's gala when the contestants were arguing heatedly.

| Europa Press

Ana Rosa Quintana interrupted El Programa de AR to make it clear that she has nothing against Andalucía. "My husband is Andalusian," she stated in this regard.

The tone and speed with which those involved in the conflict were speaking caused confusion. As a result of this intervention, many interpreted that Ana Rosa was mocking the Andalusian accent. Social media quickly exploded with reproachful comments toward the host, who they considered her remark a direct attack on Andalusians.

Ana Rosa Quintana Has Received Criticism

next weekend, Ana Rosa didn't hesitate to defend herself against the criticism. In her Monday program, she addressed the issue firmly, clarifying that her comment was not intended to disparage any community. "You noticed that the video was subtitled, but it comes subtitled from Supervivientes, we didn't subtitle it," Ana Rosa explained.

She emphasized that the request for subtitles was not a criticism of the accent but a response to the speed at which the contestants were communicating. The host detailed that at the time of the conflict, both Manuel and Montoya were speaking simultaneously, making it difficult to understand. "They were both arguing, and you couldn't understand anything because they were talking over each other, like a political table," she details.

| Telecinco

With a firm tone, Ana Rosa made it clear that there was no malice in her words. "I have many flaws, but this is nonsense as big as a pine tree," she comments, dismissing the accusations. Additionally, the host emphasized that she would not tolerate her comments being interpreted in that way.

"Do you think I'm going to say that Andalusian needs to be subtitled?" she questions, visibly upset. Ana Rosa reminded the audience that her personal relationship with Andalucía is close. "My husband is Andalusian, his entire family is Andalusian, and I'm half Andalusian," she reiterates, reaffirming her connection to the region.

Ana Rosa Quintana, known for her direct and firm style, made it clear that she would not allow her words to be misinterpreted or manipulated. The Mediaset host didn't hesitate to defend her stance, reminding that sometimes criticism can be excessive and unfounded.

In short, Ana Rosa was determined to put an end to the controversy and move forward with her work without letting controversies tarnish her efforts.