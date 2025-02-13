'We Need to Inform': Kate Middleton's Circle Takes the Step and Tells the Truth

Kate Middleton, 43 years old, is often under media scrutiny. However, in recent days, her name has garnered even more headlines.

Last Monday, Kensington Palace informed several British media outlets that the Princess of Wales and Prince William will not attend the BAFTA Awards ceremony. This news surprised and disappointed many, given the close relationship between the British royal family and these prestigious awards.

Kate Middleton Reappears Amid Speculations

Without referencing this absence, Kate Middleton reappeared on Tuesday during a visit to a women's prison, where she learned firsthand about the social work being done with the inmates. During this visit, the Princess interacted with inmates and former inmates, highlighting the importance of ensuring a safe and positive environment for young children.

Meanwhile, rumors emerged about a change in Kensington Palace's communication strategy. According to The Times, the institution had decided not to provide further details about Kate Middleton's clothing, aiming to focus attention on the causes she supports. It was speculated that the princess felt frustrated seeing her outfits overshadow more relevant issues.

Kensington Palace Breaks Silence to Clarify the Situation

Amid the proliferation of comments and rumors, the British Royal House issued an urgent statement to defend Kate. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace clarified that the comments published in the article were hers and not those of the Princess of Wales. "During the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story related to the Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits. To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were mine, not the Princess of Wales's," she stated.

Additionally, she emphasized: "The comments that were published should not be directly attributed to the Princess of Wales." The spokesperson continued: "Do we need to officially report what she is wearing? No. The style is there, but it's about the content," she added.

The purpose of the British Royal House is to reaffirm that Kate Middleton's priority remains her social work and her role within the English crown.

Experts Analyze the Absence of the Princes at the BAFTA

The decision of the Princes of Wales not to attend the BAFTA Awards has caused various interpretations. Kate Mansey, a royal expert from The Times, suggested that the absence is due to the ceremony coinciding with their children's school holidays. "This year it falls on the first weekend of the mid-term school holidays," she noted.

On the other hand, María José Gómez Verdú, a protocol expert, offered a different perspective. According to her, "the absence of William and Kate at the BAFTA 2025 could be a sign of a strategic change in the relationship between royalty and the entertainment industry." Verdú points out that attending the BAFTA could be interpreted as an endorsement of productions that criticize the British royalty, such as The Crown or Spencer.

This situation reflects the delicate position of the royal family in balancing their official duties with family life and communication strategies in an era of constant public scrutiny.