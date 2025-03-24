A Waiter Who Served King Felipe in Valencia Tells All: 'He Was a Great...'

King Felipe recently visited Valencia as five months are about to pass since the DANA. This time, it was a private trip where he didn't hesitate to enjoy the local food. This led him to a restaurant in Aldaia where they were delighted with Felipe's visit.

"It was a great pride," says the waiter in charge of serving the king during his meal at the restaurant. As Andrés Jiménez recounts, the Royal Household had contacted the establishment to prepare for Felipe's visit. Reality exceeded all expectations, and despite being the head of state, they say he didn't ask for extraordinary things.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Revealed: How King Felipe's Visit to a Valencia Restaurant Was

King Felipe traveled to Valencia on March 19 on a private trip away from his institutional duties. However, his presence in the capital of Turia didn't go unnoticed and was well received by all Valencians.

As part of his tour, King Felipe chose to make a stop for lunch at Restaurante Alacena in Aldaia. A family-run place where the waiter who served the king, Andrés Jiménez, has revealed how his encounter with Felipe was. "It was a great pride," says the restaurant owner who ensured that Letizia's husband lacked nothing.

Restaurante Alacena is characterized by its traditional cuisine, specializing in rice dishes, gazpachos, and grilled meats. A most succulent menu that convinced King Felipe to be among its diners. However, this visit from the king wasn't something that happened by chance.

Jiménez confesses that everyone was prepared for the visit after receiving a call from the Royal Household. "The Royal Household contacted me and came beforehand to see the place," he says. After this initial visit, Felipe made his appearance as just another customer.

The waiter explains that, despite being the king, at no time did he ask for extraordinary things. "It was like serving any person, we didn't have to cook anything special, they were very simple," he notes.

King Felipe Showed Interest in the Consequences of the DANA

Between courses, King Felipe showed great closeness with all the restaurant staff. Jiménez says he spoke with everyone and showed great interest "in our situation after the DANA."

Aldaia was one of the areas affected by the flood, and there are still areas where reconstruction isn't progressing as quickly. Despite this, places like Andrés's have managed to move forward and continue working to support their families.

| Europa Press

King Felipe has been very aware of the situation of all Valencians, especially those victims of the storm. According to the waiter, he asked them "how the place was doing" and if it was difficult to start "after the tragedy."

For Andrés, it was more challenging to get his restaurant afloat than "to serve the king." He was so approachable and normal that he left an indelible mark on all the workers at the establishment. Additionally, he greatly appreciates the impact that this visit from Felipe has had.

The restaurant has noticed an increase in interest from new customers, attracted by the news. "Many people call asking about the hours, and they aren't regular customers," the owner celebrates.

Despite the fame gained after the visit, Jiménez and his team continue to work with the same dedication. He assured that, although the king's presence was an honor, the restaurant's life continues its usual course.